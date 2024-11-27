Robert Lewandowski has joined Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as one of only three players in Champions League history to score 100 or more goals

Lewandowski reached the milestone with an early penalty, helping Barcelona secure a 3-0 victory over previously unbeaten Brest

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski reached an incredible milestone on Tuesday night, becoming the third player in UEFA Champions League history to score 100 goals.

The Polish forward achieved this feat with a penalty in the 10th minute during Barcelona’s 3-0 win over Brest.

Joining Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the exclusive 100-goal club, Lewandowski’s achievement highlights his consistency and dominance in Europe’s premier club competition, per beIN Sports.

While Messi and Ronaldo no longer play in Europe, their legacies as two of football’s greatest remain intact as they continue to lead the all-time scoring charts.

Lewandowski, now 36, is the only active European-based player in the Champions League with 100 goals and is poised to chase the records of Messi and Ronaldo.

YEN.com.gh takes a closer look at the top five scorers in Champions League history.

5. Raúl (Real Madrid, Schalke) – 71 Goals in 142 Games

A Real Madrid legend, Raúl was the Champions League’s leading scorer for years before Ronaldo and Messi surpassed him. The Spanish forward netted 71 goals in 142 matches, with 66 for Real Madrid and five for Schalke.

Per UEFA, Raúl was the first player to score 50 goals and reach 100 appearances in the competition. He also scored in two Champions League finals, a feat unmatched at the time.

At just 18 years old, he became the youngest player to score a hat trick in the tournament during Real Madrid’s 6-1 win against Ferencváros in 1995. His goal ratio of 0.50 remains a testament to his efficiency.

4. Karim Benzema (Lyon, Real Madrid) – 90 Goals in 152 Games

Karim Benzema, another Real Madrid icon, scored 90 goals across 152 Champions League appearances. The Frenchman registered 12 goals for Lyon and 78 for Real Madrid.

While overshadowed by Ronaldo during their time together, Benzema took centre stage after Ronaldo’s departure, delivering standout performances. His 15-goal campaign in 2021–22 featured some of the most clutch goals in knockout stages, cementing his legacy.

Benzema also holds the record for scoring in the most UCL seasons (18). With a goal ratio of 0.59, he remains one of the tournament’s most reliable forwards.

3. Robert Lewandowski (Dortmund, Bayern, Barcelona) – 101 Goals in 125 Games

Robert Lewandowski solidified his position as an all-time great with his brace against Brest, reaching 101 goals in 125 Champions League matches.

The Polish striker achieved this milestone playing for Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, and Barcelona.

Lewandowski is the only player to score Champions League hat tricks for three different clubs.

His remarkable scoring ratio of 0.81 is the highest among the top five, reflecting his consistency and lethal finishing. With his current form, Lewandowski may still have a chance to challenge Messi and Ronaldo's records.

2. Lionel Messi (Barcelona, PSG) – 129 Goals in 163 Games

Lionel Messi, an eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, sits second on the all-time scoring list with 129 goals in 163 matches for Barcelona and PSG.

Messi’s 120 goals for Barcelona remain the record for most goals by a player for a single club in the competition.

He also shares the record for most goals in a Champions League match (5). His scoring ratio of 0.79 highlights his sustained brilliance over nearly two decades.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Man United, Real Madrid, Juventus) – 140 Goals in 183 Games

Cristiano Ronaldo, dubbed "Mr. Champions League," tops the all-time charts with 140 goals across 183 matches for Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus.

Ronaldo holds numerous records, including the most goals in a single campaign (17 in 2013–14) and the most hat tricks (8) in the tournament. His ability to shine in pivotal moments has defined his legacy in the competition.

