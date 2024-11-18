A late header from Niger defender Oumar Sako compounded Ghana's misery in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers as the Menas secured a win against a depleted Black Stars side in the final game of Group F.

The visitors opened the scoring in the first half through Ousseini Badamassi before Jerry Afriyie levelled after the break.

West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus missed a late penalty as the Nigeriens held on to return home with a historic win.

Niger handed Ghana an early scare after striker Kairou Amoustapha was sent through from the middle but his lobbing ball fell into the hands of Manaf Nurudeen.

Eleven minutes later, the visitors broke the deadlock after a dominant spell through Ousseini Badamassi headed home a Rahim Alassane corner kick.

Moments later, Daniel Sosah came close for Niger before Ernest Nuamah weaved his way from the middle to fire from outside the box.

Kudus' goal-bound strike just before half-time was blocked before Niger were let off after Alassane's back header was misjudged by his goalkeeper leading to a corner kick.

After the break, Niger started just like they did in the first half, but goalkeeper Nurudeen was up to the task.

Otto Addo effected some changes for Ghana as the Black Stars upped their game with the likes of Ebenezer Annan and Emmanuel Abban putting in some good crosses in the box.

Annan thought he had won a penalty after his cross hit the hand of a Niger player but the referee rather awarded Ghana a corner kick.

Niger, on the other hand, almost doubled their lead after Sosah met a cross from the edge of the box.

Addo then replaced Ransford Yeboah-Konigsdorffer with Ghana U20 star Jerry Afriyie and the youngster made an instant impact after firing home from a Nuamah cross 23 minutes from time.

Ghana were lifted by the goal as they dominated the closing stages, with Abu Francis and Kudus coming close, as the latter's freekick almost gave Ghana the winner.

However, there was late drama as Sako met a cross in injury time to give Niger the late.

Kudus had the chance to rescue Ghana from the spot but the West Ham star missed from the spot.

