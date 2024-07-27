Former Liverpool midfielder, Georginio Wijnaldum, had a Ghanaian surname during the early stages of his career

However, the Dutchman, who now plays in Saudi Arabia, chose to drop his Ghanaian affiliation

He is originally of Surinamese descent, a country located on the northeastern coast of South America

Georginio Wijnaldum is a name that strikes a chord with modern football fans, especially the Liverpool faithful.

However, not many are aware that the Dutchman once had a surprising connection to a West African country.

Former Liverpool midfielder, Georginio Wijnaldum, once explained why he chose to drop his Ghanaian surname. Photo by Paul Ellis.

Source: Getty Images

Yes, you read it well: Wijnaldum, who hails from Surinamese heritage, used to have a Ghanaian name.

What Ghanaian name did Wijnaldum once use?

The 33-year-old, currently playing in the Saudi Pro League with Al Ettifaq, was once known as Boateng.

He revealed that he had familial ties to former Ghana assistant coach George Boateng through his stepfather.

Why did Wijnaldum drop his Ghanaian name?

The former Newcastle United and Paris Saint-Germain star adopted the name when his mother remarried a Ghanaian man.

In the early stages of his career, 'Boateng' was prominently displayed on his jersey.

However, he dropped the name after his mother’s marriage ended.

"I want to put on record that I am now Georginio Wijnaldum, not Georginio Boateng. In fact, I have been known as George Wijnaldum for four years now,” he stated in an interview, as cited by Pulse.

He added, “Boateng was the name of my former stepfather, who is related to retired Dutch footballer George Boateng of Ghanaian origin.”

“My stepfather gave his surname to me but after he divorced my mother I got the Boateng off my name and took my mother’s name Wijnaldum as my surname.”

Has Wijnaldum been to Ghana before?

Yes, the Dutch midfielder, who was part of the Netherlands' squad that reached the semi-finals of Euro 2024, has visited Ghana in the past.

In the summer of 2023, he joined Memphis Depay on his now customary summer trips to the West African country.

According to Ghanasoccernet, they paid a courtesy visit to Ghana's National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, at his residence in Accra.

During their visit, the duo participated in various activities, including funding the renovation of a boxing gym in Accra and visiting the Cape Coast School for the Deaf.

Why Van Dijk refuses to use his surname on his shirt

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has used his first name on his jerseys throughout his professional career.

The Netherlands international chose to drop his father's name due to a family feud.

Van Dijk has reportedly never forgiven his father, Ron van Dijk, for abandoning his mother, Hellen.

Source: YEN.com.gh