Jerry Afriyie justified his inclusion in the Black Stars team after scoring in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Niger.

The Black Satellites striker received a late invite from coach Otto Addo following the withdrawal of striker Jordan Ayew due to injury.

The WAFU Zone B U20 best player made an instant impact after scoring moments after his introduction to the game.

Ghana U20 star Jerry Afriyie scores on Black Stars debut as Ghana lose to Niger. Photo: Twitter/ @GhanaBlackstars.

Afriyie replaced Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer in the 58th minute and ten minutes later levelled for the Black Stars, who were down to a first-half goal from Ousseini Badamassi.

Despite his effort, the Black Stars conceded late after Oumar Sako headed home to hand the visitors victory at the Accra Sports Stadium.

West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus had the chance to salvage a point for Ghana from the spot, but the 24-year-old missed his penalty.

Ghana has failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 20 years after finishing bottom of Group F.

The team returns to action in March for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

