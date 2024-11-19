The head coach of the national team, Otto Addo, has sincerely apologised to Ghanaians after failing to qualify for AFCON

The Black Stars failed to win a game in six matches to finish bottom of Group F of the AFCON qualifiers

The Black Stars will now switch their attention to the 2026 World Cup qualifiers which return in March 2025

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has apologised to Ghanaians after failing to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The Black Stars finished bottom of Group F after a defeat to Niger in the final round of games at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday.

It is the first time in two decades that the four-time African champions will be missing the flagship continental championship.

At a very charged and emotional press conference, Addo apologised to the Black Stars' supporters and the country at large.

"I would like to apologise for the results, very much. I have a wish, one wish, I know for a lot of people, even the World Cup is bigger than the AFCON, but for me personally, the AFCON is bigger," he said, as quoted by the FA's official website.

"I'm so sorry. I'm so sorry that we didn't do well and we didn't qualify. I'm very sorry for this one, 100%. I really have to apologise because I know how much this means for every Ghanaian to play in this tournament," he added.

What next for Otto Addo?

The German-trained coach has a few more years left on his contract as Ghana coach after signing a 34-month contract to return as the trainer of the senior national team.

However, the Ghana Football Association will hold a meeting on Wednesday to decide, among other factors, the coach's future.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will return to action in March in the World Cup qualifiers where they sit joint-top with Comoros in their group, per the BBC.

Addo consoles Kudus after penalty miss

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghana coach Otto Addo quickly walked to Mohammed Kudus to console him after the West Ham United star missed a penalty in the defeat to Niger in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Black Stars were hoping to end the qualifiers in style after a terrible qualifying campaign that saw the former African champions fail to make it to Morocco.

Kudus was presented with the opportunity of salvaging a point for the Black Stars in the final minute of the match against Niger, after winning a penalty.

