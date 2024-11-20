Indonesia forward Marselino Ferdinan copied Mohammed Kudus' iconic 'take-a-seat' celebration during their game against Saudi Arabia

The South Asian nation defeated Saudi Arabia in Group C of the AFC World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday evening

Kudus will return to England this week after Ghana's disastrous Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers ended with defeat to Niger

Marselino Ferdinan was Indonesia's hero after scoring a brace as the Asian minnows surprised giants Saudi Arabia in the AFC World Cup qualifiers.

The Oxford United forward netted in each half, sending the fans at the Gelora Bing Karno Stadium into delirium.

The 20-year-old opened the scoring after 32 minutes before sealing victory with a lovely chip in the 57th minute.

Indonesia forward Marselino Ferdinan hits Mohammed Kudus' celebration in a win over Saudi. Photo: West Ham Twitter/ @FaktaSepakbola.

In celebrating his goal and the famous win, the youngster hit Mohammed Kudus' iconic celebration.

In a video shared on social media, Ferdinan ran to the fans and majestically sat on a chair, mimicking the West Ham United star.

The famous celebration has become synonymous with the Ghanaian, with several top stars, including Nigeria's Victor Boniface, copying it.

Kudus last performed the celebration in the game between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspurs on October 19, 2024.

Meanwhile, Indonesia moved to third in Group C of the qualifiers, leapfrogging Saudi Arabia after six games in the Asian zone.

Indonesia will next face Australia and Bahrain when the World Cup qualifiers return in March.

Kudus serves a five-game ban

The Ghana attacking midfielder is currently banned for five games following his red card in the match against Tottenham Hotspurs.

Kudus was charged by the English FA for improper conduct and violent behaviour, as reported by the BBC.

He has already served three of the five matches and will return to the team in December for the game against Leicester City.

The talented midfielder missed a penalty during Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Niger on Monday.

Otto Addo consoles Mohammed Kudus

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghana coach Otto Addo quickly walked to Mohammed Kudus to console him after the West Ham United star missed a penalty in the defeat to Niger in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Black Stars were hoping to end the qualifiers in style after a terrible qualifying campaign that saw the former African champions fail to make it to Morocco.

Kudus was presented with the opportunity of salvaging a point for the Black Stars in the final minute of the match against Niger, after winning a penalty.

