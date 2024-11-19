Black Stars coach Otto Addo has clarified his Jurgen Klopp criticism comment after the game against Niger

The Ghana gaffer has come under intense pressure after the Black Stars' poor AFCON qualifying series

The Black Stars have failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 20 years

Ghana coach Otto Addo has explained his comments claiming criticism from the likes of Jurgen Klopp were more valuable to him than from just anybody.

Before the game against Niger, Addo said he was trained by the former Liverpool manager and takes their criticism more serious than anybody else.

His comment was deemed as arrogant as the Ghanaian media lashed out at the former Black Stars midfielder.

However, after the defeat to Niger on Thursday, Addo clarified his earlier comment, saying his words were taken out of context.

"Sometimes people take things out of context," he said at the post-match presser, as quoted by Ghana FA.

"I'm just saying, that when I'm criticized because the question was, how do I react, how do I take it, and I said, I don't take it personal, if especially somebody, like this lady asked, like, oh, why didn't we play like this or we did this, that's fine, you know, but if somebody gets personal, this is what I said then I refer more to people who understand the game and talk," he added.

"Even there are some Ghanaians who understand, a lot of Ghanaians who I talk to, who understands the game, and they say, oh, Otto, maybe this was, we have to do this on set pieces, and I take my advice, you know, and I was just saying, I take my advice from a lot of experience."

Otto Addo under pressure to resign

Ghanaians have expressed their disappointment following the Black Stars' failure to qualify for AFCON.

Some fans and a section of the media have called for the head of the coach.

However, a decision will be made on his future at the Executive Committee meeting of the FA on Wednesday, as reported by Citi Sports.

Otto Addo apologises to Ghanaians

The Black Stars finished bottom of Group F after a defeat to Niger in the final round of games at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday.

It is the first time in two decades that the four-time African champions will be missing the flagship continental championship.

