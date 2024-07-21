Mohammed Kudus has been tempted with a move away from the Premier League to the Saudi Pro League

Talismanic Ghanaian midfielder, Mohammed Kudus' future at West Ham United remains in doubt in the summer transfer window following interest from the Saudi Investment Fund.

The SIF owns four top clubs in the Saudi Pro League including Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr FC and Karim Benzema's Al-Ittihad. The other clubs owned by the Saudi government are Al-Ahli SC and Champions Al-Hilal.

Mohammed Kudus playing for West Ham United against Liverpool in the Premier League on April 27, 2024. Photo: Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

Kudus was earlier reported to be on the radar of Al-Ittihad but the West Ham United star stated he wants to continue his career with the Hammers in a recent interview.

However, according to TEAMtalk, the SIF contacted the representatives of the 23-year-old to table a 13 million Euros-a-year offer for the midfielder.

He is expected to pick between Al-Nassr FC and Al-Ittihad, where he will to earning around 212,000 a week wages.

Kudus is with the West Ham United team preparing for the upcoming campaign after an outstanding first year in London, where he bagged 14 goals and delivered six assists.

Kudus cuts ties with agent

In the midst of interest from Saudi Arabia, the Ghana international has reportedly ended his relationship with agent Jennifer Mendelewitsch.

The Black Stars attacking midfielder will now be represented by his relatives, according to Transfermarkt.

Mendelewitsch has represented the Ghanaian for the past few years and played a pivotal role in his 38 million Pounds move to West Ham United.

Kudus is left with four years on his current deal at West Ham United.

Kudus opens up on Lopetegui's style

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus is excited to work with Julen Lopetegui, a former Real Madrid manager, at West Ham United.

The Black Stars attacking midfielder returned to England to begin pre-season with the Hammers after an outstanding campaign in his first year in London.

Kudus will work with Lopetegui as the club's new manager following the departure of David Moyes at the end of last season.

