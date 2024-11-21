Manchester City midfielder Rodri has shared his two pence on the difference between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

The 2024 Ballon d'Or winner's remarks shed light on the technical nuances of facing two of football’s finest

Meanwhile, Rodri will be honoured by his club after his Ballon d'Or success over Vinicius Junior last month

2024 Ballon d'Or winner Rodrigo Hernandez Cascante, simply known as Rodri, has offered his perspective on the eternal debate surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

The Spaniard, revered for his midfield mastery, delved into the contrasting styles of the two legends, often hailed as football's greatest ever.

Rodri subtly settled the GOAT debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi with a concise explanation. Photos by NurPhoto, Franck Fife and Marcelo Endelli.

Source: Getty Images

Reflecting on his La Liga tenure with Villarreal and Atletico Madrid, Rodri recalled the daunting challenge of neutralising Ronaldo and Messi during their prime years at Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Both players, relentless in their pursuit of goals, tested the mettle of defenders week in and week out.

Expounding on their differences during an interview with El Hormiguero via GOAL, the 28-year-old stated:

“Lionel Messi is the greatest player of all time, without any doubt. Cristiano has managed to match Messi without innate talent.

“But those of us who have played against them can see the difference. We didn’t want Cristiano to step into the box because he was lethal there. But with Messi, the danger was everywhere on the pitch.”

The Ronaldo vs Messi rivalry

For almost two decades, Ronaldo and Messi captivated fans with an unprecedented rivalry.

Between them, they clinched an astounding 13 Ballon d’Or titles—Ronaldo with five and Messi with a record-setting eight.

Ronaldo’s precision in the penalty area, combined with his athleticism and finishing prowess, made him a nightmare for defenders in tight spaces.

Conversely, Messi’s unpredictability and ability to influence the game from anywhere demanded constant vigilance, as he turned even the smallest openings into opportunities.

Rodri to be honoured

The Manchester City talisman’s Ballon d’Or triumph will be marked with a grand celebration at the Etihad Stadium ahead of their clash with Tottenham this Saturday, according to the club's official site.

Rodri explains why he deserves Ballon d'Or prize

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Rodri confidently explained why he deserved to win the 2024 Ballon d’Or award.

The 28-year-old claimed football’s most prestigious individual prize following an outstanding season with both club and country.

While some argue Vinicius was unfairly snubbed, Rodri has defended his triumph, citing his consistent performances and key contributions to his team's success.

Source: YEN.com.gh