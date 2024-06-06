West Ham United is excited for Mohammed Kudus and the Black Stars as they face Mali in their crucial World Cup qualifier.

The Black Stars faces Mali in Bamako in a cagey encounter which could make.or break their prospects of qualifying for.the 2026 World.Cup.

As it has become the.norm these days, Kudus is expected.to be one of the star men for Ghana and his club is rooting for him.

In a post on social media, the English Premier League side has wished their midfielder well ahead of the game.

Not only did West Ham wish Kudus well, they went the extra mile to make the posy special by writing in Twi, one of Ghana's most popular language.

Sharing the player's photo on Instagram, they captioned:

"Kuku and @blackstarsofghana_ continue their #FIFAWorldCup qualifying campaign this evening. Mema wo tiri nkwa, Mo!

Source: YEN.com.gh