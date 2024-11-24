A video of a confrontation between a young Ghanaian man and his rival has got people talking on social media

The young man decided to test his lover by subjecting her to the loyalty test, but she failed as another man answered her phone when they called

Netizens who saw the video were heartbroken and expressed disappointment in the lady in the comment section

A young Ghanaian man in Sunyani has been publicly humiliated after his lover failed a loyalty test.

The young man, who believed his lover loved him alone, tested her loyalty by hiring a team to call her.

A Ghanaian man is heartbroken after his lover failed the loyalty test. Stock image posed my model.

Source: Getty Images

When the test was conducted, a different man answered the phone, claiming to be the woman's lover.

The man's rival, who answered the phone, was then confronted by the heartbroken man who questioned his financial capacity to care for his lover.

Furious, the young man argued with the man, demanding his lover's whereabouts, but did not get his desired response, leaving him heartbroken.

Watch the video below:

Netizens sympathise with Ghanaian man

Netizens who saw the video of the young man reacting to his heartbreak were disappointed In the lady and expressed their views in the comment section.

Source: YEN.com.gh