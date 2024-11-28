Mauro Icardi’s personal life continues to make headlines as reports suggest he is now romantically involved with Angela Burgos, the lawyer handling his divorce from Wanda Nara.

Icardi and Nara, who share two daughters, officially split in July after a decade-long relationship marked by ups and downs, including a brief separation before they parted ways for good this summer.

In a statement, Wanda spoke candidly about their split, emphasizing the challenges of ending such a significant relationship.

She expressed that despite their differences, their bond was never about betrayal, and they would continue to prioritize their children, Francesca and Isabella, above all else.

She also noted that their relationship had always been stronger than it appeared in the public eye, stating, "There is no villain or third party."

Icardi, who has been playing for Turkish club Galatasaray since 2022, made his move permanent after a successful season where he scored 32 goals, helping the team secure the Turkish Super League title. Despite the turbulence in his personal life, Icardi has continued his football career with remarkable consistency.

Now, amid his ongoing divorce proceedings, Icardi appears to have formed a personal connection with Burgos, a prominent lawyer from Colombia. She is known for hosting the legal show Inocentes & Culpables and runs her own law firm. Her involvement in Icardi’s legal matters has reportedly evolved into something more, adding a new layer to his already dramatic love life.

Source: AFP