Ghana Tertiary Education Commission issued a directive targeting vice-chancellors, registrars, deans, and other senior university officials

GTEC cited Section 26 of the Political Parties Act, 2000, which bars public officers from engaging in partisan political activity

The commission warned that reports of institutional leaders simultaneously holding party executive roles were worrying and undermined public confidence

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has issued a formal directive ordering public officers in tertiary institutions who also hold executive positions in political parties to step down from those party roles or face removal from their public offices.

The directive was contained in a statement issued in Accra and signed by GTEC's Deputy Director-General, Prof. Augustine Ocloo.

Tertiary Education Commission orders public officers in tertiary institutions who hold positions in political parties to step down. Credit: Ghana Tertiary Education Commission/University of Ghana

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It was addressed to all heads of tertiary education institutions and instructed governing councils and institutional management to ensure compliance with existing law.

The order applies to a broad range of senior institutional figures, including vice-chancellors, principals, pro vice-chancellors, vice-principals, registrars, directors of finance, deans, heads of department, and other senior officials within public tertiary institutions.

GTEC drew attention to Section 26 of the Political Parties Act, 2000 (Act 574), which states that "a chief or a public officer shall not engage in canvassing in support of or against a political party or a candidate standing for a public election."

The commission noted that this provision, alongside related constitutional and statutory requirements, prohibits public officers from occupying executive roles within political parties.

The commission expressed concern over reports that some institutional leaders and senior managers were continuing to serve as political party executives while remaining in public office.

GTEC described the situation as worrying, warning that it eroded the principles of political neutrality, impartiality, and public confidence central to the administration of higher education in Ghana.

"These provisions are intended to safeguard the neutrality and integrity of the public service and to prevent situations that may give rise to actual or perceived conflicts between official responsibilities and partisan political interests," the statement read.

GTEC also referenced the Public Services Commission's consistent position that any public officer intending to engage in active party politics must first relinquish their public office before doing so, in line with applicable constitutional and statutory provisions.

The Commission urged all tertiary institutions to maintain the highest standards of integrity and professionalism in carrying out their mandates, stating that doing so would assist GTEC in ensuring the effective and efficient management of tertiary education across Ghana.

GTEC warns Ghanaians against fake US universities

Earlier, YEN.com,gh reported that the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission issued a caution against some universities that will not be recognized.

The list of schools included over 25 schools from the US, in a list that included 62 schools in total.

The commission stated that these tertiary institutions are not acknowledged due to various problems related to quality assurance.

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Source: YEN.com.gh