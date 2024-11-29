Kumawood actor and music artiste Lil Win is not endorsing any political party ahead of the 2024 elections

In a recent interview, he explained that he would not be influenced by money to endorse a party because he was content

The actor indicated that the political terrain in Ghana was not pleasant for celebrity endorsements like elsewhere

Actor and musician Kwadwo Nkansah, better known as Lil Win, has taken a firm stance against political endorsements ahead of the 2024 elections.

In a candid interview, he highlighted the complex social dynamics surrounding celebrity political affiliations in Ghana.

The Kumawood actor explained that he deliberately avoids accepting money from politicians to endorse their parties, emphasizing a principled approach to his public image.

"It's not every money that I have to go and take. The little that God has given me, I like it that way," he said on Property FM in Cape Coast.

Comparing Ghana's political landscape to that of the United States, where celebrities frequently endorse political candidates, Lil Win pointed out a significant cultural difference.

"In America, you can see celebrities endorsing Trump or Harris, but here in Ghana, when you decide to do the same, it becomes a big issue," he noted.

The artist elaborated on the potential risks of political endorsement in Ghana, suggesting that public figures face intense scrutiny and potential backlash.

"People seem to hate or dislike you when you endorse or publicly affiliate with a political party," he explained.

Beyond personal preference, Lil Win cited practical considerations for his stance. As a school manager, in addition to his acting career, he recognises that aligning with either the National Democratic Congress (NDC) or the New Patriotic Party (NPP) could create unnecessary complications.

"In Ghana, we don't understand politics," he candidly observed, suggesting that the political environment remains deeply polarised and potentially harmful to public figures who choose sides.

