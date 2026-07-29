The Black Queens face Cape Verde in their opening Group D fixture at WAFCON 2026 in Morocco on July 29

Ghana would hope to kickstart the tournament with a win over the island nation, who are making their debut this year

Only two free-to-air channels are confirmed to broadcast the match in Ghana, with GTV's coverage still uncertain

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Ghana begins its 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) journey on Wednesday, July 29, with a Group D clash against tournament debutants Cape Verde at the Moulay Rachid Stadium in Morocco.

The Black Queens head into the contest full of confidence after an impressive run of form under coach Kim Lars Björkegren.

Ghana faces Cape Verde in its opening fixture at the Moulay Rachid Stadium on July 29, 2026. Photo credit: @GhanaWNT/X and @CAFwomen/X.

Source: Twitter

Ghana vs Cape Verde Match preview

Since a 2-0 friendly defeat to England in December 2025, Ghana has gone six matches unbeaten, recording five victories and one draw, according to data culled from Flashscore.

The Swedish tactician has made his expectations clear ahead of the opener.

"We want to start the tournament with a win."

Cape Verde, meanwhile, is preparing for a historic occasion. The Blue Sharks are making their first-ever appearance at WAFCON after defeating Guinea 6-3 on aggregate before eliminating Mali in the qualifiers, as cited by BBC Sport.

Despite their remarkable achievement, they have failed to win any of their last four matches, with their most recent victory coming against Mali in October 2025.

Head coach Silveria Nedio, however, believes her side can spring a surprise against the West African giants.

Both teams have reported a clean bill of health ahead of the encounter, leaving the two coaches with full squads to choose from.

Wednesday's meeting will also mark the first competitive fixture between Ghana and Cape Verde.

While the Black Queens start as favourites, recent results at the tournament have shown that nothing can be taken for granted.

Nigeria's shock 3-2 defeat to WAFCON newcomers Malawi served as a reminder that underdogs are capable of causing major upsets.

Ghana are unbeaten in their last five games and are favourites to beat Cape Verde on July 29, 2026. Photo credit: @GhanaWNT/X .

Source: Twitter

Kick-Off time and where to watch

The Group D opener kicks off on Wednesday, July 29, at the Moulay Rachid Stadium in Morocco. Kick-off is scheduled for 17:00 GMT.

In Ghana, Max TV and Globe TV have confirmed they will broadcast matches from the 2026 WAFCON.

At the time of writing, there has been no confirmation on whether GTV will televise Ghana's opening fixture against Cape Verde.

Black Queens star feeds homeless in Accra

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Queens star Grace Asantewaa won praise after personally sharing food with homeless people at Accra Circle.

Her kind gesture earned widespread admiration, with many hailing her as a humble role model who has stayed true to her roots despite playing in Mexico.

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Source: YEN.com.gh