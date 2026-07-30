Reports indicate police halted the hearse transporting Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's body following a court order

The body was reportedly returned to the Transitions Funeral Home as funeral activities continued at Gomoa Mpota

The development has sparked widespread reactions online as mourners await official clarification

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Reports emerging from Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's funeral have claimed that police stopped the hearse transporting the late Kristo Asafo founder's body after a court order reportedly halted the burial process.

Kantanka's funeral disrupted as police reportedly stop hearse carrying his body. Image credit: CDR Africa, BuzzGhana, Adwoa Safo

Source: UGC

According to information circulating on social media, the hearse was intercepted before reaching its intended destination, with the body said to have been returned to the Transitions Funeral Home while funeral activities continued at Gomoa Mpota.

Why police reportedly stopped Kantanka's hearse

Videos and posts shared online alleged that law enforcement officers acted in compliance with a court directive concerning the burial arrangements for the renowned inventor and religious leader.

The reported development came as thousands of mourners gathered at Gomoa Mpota to pay their final respects to Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.

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The unexpected reports quickly spread across social media, leaving many followers shocked and searching for answers.

As of the time of writing, authorities had not publicly provided detailed information explaining the reported court order or the circumstances surrounding the alleged interception of the hearse.

Court order halts Kantanka's burial process

The reports have generated widespread discussion online, with many Ghanaians expressing surprise over the unfolding events.

While some social media users called for calm and urged the public to wait for official communication, others questioned what could have prompted such a dramatic development during the funeral.

The situation has added another twist to the highly followed funeral of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, whose passing has dominated national conversations in recent days.

With conflicting claims continuing to circulate online, many mourners and members of the public are now awaiting an official statement from the family, the police or the relevant authorities to clarify exactly what transpired and whether the burial arrangements will proceed as planned.

Adwoa Safo accused of withholding father's body

Earlier, YEN.com.gh detailed the ongoing family dispute surrounding Apostle Kwadwo Safo, specifically accusations against former Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo regarding the custody of her father's body and a GH¢3.7 million demand for burial arrangements.

As tensions rise, the family's loss was compounded by allegations of financial demands that have stalled final funeral preparations, leaving many Ghanaians intrigued by the unfolding drama and its implications for the esteemed Kristo Asafo Mission.

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Source: YEN.com.gh