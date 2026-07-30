The UAE published five categories of foreign nationals who could be placed on an official entry blacklist under its immigration regulations

The blacklist included people convicted of crimes, those deported from GCC states for criminal offences, and individuals flagged by international criminal cooperation bodies

UAE authorities confirmed that some blacklist and administrative list entries could be removed under specified conditions

The United Arab Emirates has formally outlined five categories of foreign nationals who can be barred from entering the country, citing its immigration regulations as the basis for the restrictions.

The rules are contained in the Executive Regulation of Law No. 6 of 1973 on the Entry and Residence of Foreigners.

The UAE specifies five foreign national categories eligible for entry bans under immigration laws, detailing conditions for blacklist removal and administrative lists. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Federal Department of Criminal Police, operating under the Ministry of Interior, maintains the blacklist, while a separate administrative list covering immigration-related cases is managed by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs.

Who can be placed on the UAE blacklist

The first category covers foreign nationals who have been convicted of criminal offences and whose deportation was ordered by a competent court.

The second includes individuals removed from the UAE through an administrative deportation order issued by the Ministry of Interior under Article 23 of the country's immigration law.

Foreign nationals whose activities were flagged through the International Criminal Cooperation Department also qualify for blacklisting.

Additionally, the UAE may deny entry to people confirmed to have AIDS or other diseases classified as dangerous to public health by the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

The fifth category applies to individuals previously deported from any Gulf Cooperation Council member state due to criminal offences, making them eligible for a UAE entry ban as well.

Travel bans and administrative lists

Beyond the main blacklist, the regulations allow for exit bans in specific circumstances. These can apply to individuals under criminal investigation, those involved in ongoing court proceedings, or persons with unresolved financial obligations to the government.

A separate administrative list exists for cases such as workers whose residence visas were cancelled before completing their employment contracts, individuals reported for absconding by their sponsors, and those who have been administratively deported.

Removal from the blacklist

The UAE said entries on both the blacklist and the administrative list can be removed, though the process depends on how the restriction was originally imposed.

Bans issued through court orders require court approval for removal, while those imposed by the Ministry of Interior or another competent authority can only be lifted through a written decision from the relevant body.

For certain categories on the administrative list, including some domestic workers and administratively deported individuals, removal may be considered after a period of one year, subject to the applicable regulations.

UAE names eight categories eligible for citizenship

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the UAE announced eight categories of foreigners who may be considered for citizenship, along with the specific conditions each group must satisfy.

Only the President, rulers' and Crown Princes' courts, executive councils, and the Cabinet have the authority to nominate or approve applicants under any of the listed categories.

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Source: YEN.com.gh