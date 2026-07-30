Glen Hansard, frontman of The Frames and star of the 2007 film Once, has died following a motorcycle crash in Lucan, Dublin

The accident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, July 29, 2026, with emergency responders unable to save the artist

Glen Hansard's management confirmed his passing and said his family was deeply shocked and heartbroken by the tragedy

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Glen Hansard, the Irish musician and actor whose song "Falling Slowly" won the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2008, has died at the age of 56 after sustaining fatal injuries in a motorcycle accident in Dublin.

Glen Hansard, Oscar-winning Irish musician, dies at 56 in a Dublin motorcycle accident. Image credit: Glen Hansard

Source: Facebook

The crash occurred during the early hours of Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Lucan on the western outskirts of the Irish capital. Emergency services responded to the scene of the single-vehicle incident, but Hansard was pronounced dead despite their efforts.

A statement from his management

Hansard's management company confirmed the news in a formal statement, disclosing that his family was "deeply shocked and heartbroken" by the loss.

Tributes from fans and fellow artists across the world began pouring in shortly after the announcement.

A career that spanned three decades

Hansard first built his reputation as the frontman of The Frames, an Irish alternative rock group widely regarded as one of the country's most influential acts of their era.

His profile grew considerably beyond Ireland when he starred in the 2007 musical drama "Once" alongside Czech singer-songwriter Markéta Irglová.

The film's centrepiece song, "Falling Slowly", earned the pair the Academy Award for Best Original Song at the 2008 ceremony, introducing Hansard to a global audience and cementing the track as one of the most enduring songs in modern cinema history.

He and Irglová subsequently formed The Swell Season, releasing further critically received work together.

His solo career continued to draw recognition, including a Grammy nomination in 2016 for his album Didn't He Ramble.

Across his body of work, Hansard was consistently praised for the emotional honesty of his songwriting and the intensity of his live performances.

Mourning an authentic voice

The breadth of the response following the news of his death reflects the esteem in which Hansard was held across both the music and film industries.

Those who worked alongside him have spoken of his humility and his deep, genuine commitment to his craft.

Glen Hansard is survived by his family. He was 56 years old.

The YouTube video announcing the death of Glen Hansard is below.

Brenda Fricker of Home Alone fame dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Irish actress Brenda Fricker passed away at the age of 81, according to an announcement on 17 July 2026.

Fricker was best known internationally for her role as the pigeon lady in the 1992 film Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

The acclaimed actress won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in My Left Foot in 1990.

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Source: YEN.com.gh