Ghanaian forward Osman Bukari has donated sports items to schools in seven communities in Kwahu

The US-based forward is on holiday after a long campaign with Major League Soccer side Austin FC

Bukari recently received a late invite for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola and Niger

US-based Ghanaian forward Osman Bukari has made donations of sports items to seven communities in Kwahu.

The Black Stars winger, who hails from Kwahu Mamfe in the Eastern Region of Ghana, returned to his hometown to give back to the community.

Bukari, known for his charitable activities in Kwahu, expanded the gesture by including more areas in the donation.

The former Red Star Belgrade forward donated jerseys, football and socks to his former school. He presented the items to both his Primary and Junior High Schools.

Osman Bukari donates to schools in seven communities in Kwahu. Photo: Twitter/ @OsmanBukari9

Source: Twitter

"Had the chance to donate a full set of jerseys, Footballs and socks for the schools (both primary and JHS) in my hometown and 6 other neighbouring villages around Kwahu Mamfe," he posted on social media.

The communities that benefited from the donations are Kwahu Mamfe, Muramura, Atuobikrom, Koranteng, Formanso, Yirenkyikrom, and Sukwa.

Bukari, who was part of Ghana's squad for the game against Angola and Niger in Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in November, moved to the Major League Soccer early this year to join Austin FC.

He made 11 appearances and scored two goals across all competitions for Austin FC this season, per Transfermarkt.

Bukari Unity Tournament returns in December

The Austin FC forward has announced the fourth edition of the Osman Bukari Unity Tournament to be held in December.

The Ghana international will invite some top football stars, including teammates, to the tournament, which is slated for December 26, 2024.

Bukari is expected to leave for the United States early next year for the 2025 MLS season.

Baba Rahman donates to Nasara Ladies

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that former Chelsea defender Baba Abdul Rahman donated sports items to women's football club Nasara Ladies.

The Greece-based player made the donation as part of his relentless act of giving back to society.

Nasara Ladies FC is a club based in the Northern part of Ghana, where the former Chelsea left-back hails from.

Source: YEN.com.gh