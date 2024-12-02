Kylian Mbappe scored Real Madrid's second goal against Getafe, curling in a right-footed effort from the edge of the area

Despite scoring, the France international wasted several other chances during the match on Sunday afternoon

Real Madrid’s next challenge comes on Wednesday against Athletic Club, followed by a Saturday trip to Girona in La Liga

Kylian Mbappé has been a focal point of discussion, especially after missing a crucial penalty during Real Madrid’s Champions League loss to Liverpool last Wednesday.

However, the 25-year-old bounced back on Sunday afternoon, scoring in Real Madrid’s 2-0 victory over Getafe.

Thibaut Courtois Compares Mbappé to a Ketchup Bottle After Getafe Goal

In the 38th minute, Mbappé latched onto a precise through ball from Jude Bellingham, then cut inside before unleashing a powerful shot from outside the box, per Football Espana.

Getafe goalkeeper David Soria had no chance as the ball flew into the net. The Santiago Bernabéu erupted as the ball hit the back of the net.

The goal marked Mbappé’s 10th since joining Los Blancos in the summer, achieved over 19 appearances.

Courtois uses ketchup analogy to describe Mbappe

The France international missed three clear chances, but Real Madrid managed to close the gap to just one point behind league leaders Barcelona, who suffered a home defeat to Las Palmas on Saturday.

Despite criticism suggesting this is underwhelming for a player of his calibre, teammate Thibaut Courtois remains optimistic.

“Kylian Mbappé is a player with great quality," Courtois told Diario AS.

"He is like a ketchup bottle—it seems like the sauce doesn’t come out, but suddenly, it all comes out. I think that’s what’s going to happen to him.”

What’s shead for Mbappé and Real Madrid?

According to Eurosport, Real Madrid will face Athletic Club on Wednesday before heading to Girona on Saturday for another La Liga clash.

Meanwhile, Getafe turn their attention to the Copa del Rey, where they’ll meet fourth-tier side Orihuela midweek, followed by a crucial league match against relegation rivals Espanyol.

Mbappe unhappy as Real Madrid dream turn out sour

YEN.com.gh also reported that Kylian Mbappe is dissatisfied with how his dream move to Real Madrid has unfolded into a nightmare.

The former Paris Saint-Germain star appears dejected and has been struggling to find his form since joining the Spanish La Liga giants.

