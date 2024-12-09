The debate surrounding the 2024 Ballon d'Or Award continues to fuel conversations among football enthusiasts

Many have questioned whether Rodri deserved the honour over Vinicius Junior, with iconic forward Ronaldo sharing his opinion

The Manchester City midfielder’s victory has sparked contrasting opinions, particularly among Real Madrid supporters

Rodri’s Ballon d'Or triumph, sealed by a 41-vote margin, saw him edge out Vinicius Junior at the Theatre du Châtelet in Paris on October 28.

This outcome surprised many in the football landscape, given the Brazilian's pivotal role in Real Madrid’s La Liga and UEFA Champions League successes.

Critics argue that Vinicius’ remarkable statistics and game-changing contributions should have been enough to secure him football’s most illustrious individual accolade.

Adding to the discourse, Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario, a two-time Ballon d'Or winner, expressed disappointment in the decision.

Ronaldo explains why Vinicius deserved Ballon d'Or

“Without taking anything away from Rodri, Vinicius should have won the Ballon d'Or. A great opportunity to crown Vinicius as the best in the world was missed,” Ronaldo told Marca.

Ronaldo also highlighted the Brazilian’s influence during the 2023/24 campaign, asserting,

“It has nothing to do with Rodri, let’s be clear, but Vinicius has been much more decisive during last season.”

Can Vinicius win the Ballon d'Or?

Despite the 'setback' of missing out on the 2024 Ballon d'Or to Rodri, Vinicius remains a strong contender for future awards, per Goal.

His trajectory, both in domestic competitions and on the international stage, suggests that his chances of clinching the coveted trophy are far from over.

Meanwhile, Rodri’s recognition reflects his consistency and influence as a linchpin in City’s historic fourth Premier League title.

Rodri justifies Ballon d'Or win

But in a counterargument, YEN.com.gh previously reported on Rodri’s firm defence of his Ballon d’Or triumph, countering critics who argued in favour of fan favourite Vinícius Júnior.

Reflecting on his victory in Paris, the 28-year-old midfielder emphasised that his achievement was well-deserved and not an accident.

Rodri highlighted his remarkable consistency throughout the season as the defining factor that set him apart from his competitors.

