Black Sherif, in a video from his Iron Boy world tour, recognised a childhood friend from his hometown, Konongo Zongo, in the crowd

The musician paused his performance to acknowledge the presence of the young man, recalling their time as primary school students

Black Sherif referred to him as his younger brother, explaining that back home, every young man in the community was his brother

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif paused his performance in Toronto to acknowledge a childhood friend from Konongo Zongo, creating an emotional moment during his Iron Boy world tour.

The Ghanaian musician was performing on April 5, 2025, as part of his North American tour when he spotted a familiar face in the crowd.

He stopped the music to point out the young man, recalling that they attended the same primary school in Konongo. He shared that he was in Class Six at the time, while the other boy was in Class Four.

Black Sherif described the man as a younger brother, explaining that every young man in their community was seen as family.

The concert was packed with fans who sang along to songs from the new Iron Boy album. Black Sherif also performed older hits like Second Sermon, Kwaku the Traveller, and Lomo Lomo.

The Toronto, Boston and Washington D.C. events all sold out. The North American leg of his Iron Boy tour runs from April 4 to April 17 and other cities on the schedule include New York, Chicago and Los Angeles.

Black Sherif released his second studio album, Iron Boy, on April 3, 2025, just a day before the tour began. The 15-track album has received strong attention online, with fans praising songs like The Victory Song, Top of the Morning, Sacrifice, and Where Them Boyz.

Black Sherif's recognition of friend warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

mrhuncho1 said:

"Blacko be angel aswear."

Eleanor Smilth wrote:

"That’s why he can sing deep songs, his heart is full of love."

miami_boy🇺🇸🇨🇦 said:

"Aswear, this is the biggest recognition I have ever got from someone. I am very amazed that y’all help me thank blacko."

Brown Barber commented:

"Heeerrrrrr the way i am waiting for blacko show in Gh errrrr hmmmmmm only God knows."

Abode3gh1 said:

"When will Sark introduce me to his fans like this?? the time adey class six he dey class 4."

MR.JUDETB commented:

"Had goosebumps watching this Chale."

JERRY GASPA wrote:

"Black Sherif never forgets his back; that's a good thing."

Kalyster said:

"This is what sets him apart from others. He never misses showing the world that no matter how much he achieves, he's still the boy you knew back then."

Black Sherif receives support from King Promise

Black Sherif's tour also received support from King Promise during the leg in Toronto, Canada.

YEN.com.gh recently reported that the singer performed his popular songs at his colleague's event.

Many Ghanaians praised King Promise for supporting his fellow Ghanaian artist beyond borders.

