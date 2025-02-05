Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo has opened up about his GOAT rivalry with Lionel Messi

The 40-year-old revealed he had a good relationship with the Argentine and even helped him in the past

The respect between the two football gods extended to their partners as they exchanged compliments on Instagram

For nearly two decades, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi defined an era of football excellence, pushing each other to new heights with breathtaking performances, record-breaking feats, and an endless pursuit of greatness.

Their rivalry transcended individual brilliance, fuelling countless debates among fans over who deserved the title of the greatest of all time.

Cristiano Ronaldo has dismissed claims of having bad blood with Lionel Messi in his latest interview. Photo by Harold Cunningham - UEFA.

Despite the fierce competition, Ronaldo has made it clear that there was never animosity between them.

Ronaldo opens up on his relationship with Messi

In a recent interview, the Portuguese superstar opened up about his relationship with Messi, dismissing any notion of personal conflict.

“I have a good relationship with Leo Messi. I was translating for him in English at an award ceremony too!” CR7 said as quoted by beIN Sports.

Ronaldo shared, reflecting on a lighthearted moment between the two. “It was funny. It was a healthy rivalry, we got along.”

The Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT rivalry

The rivalry between the two icons reached its peak during their time in Spain, where their battles in El Clásico captivated the footballing world.

Representing Real Madrid and Barcelona, they consistently set new standards, collecting numerous domestic and European titles.

Ronaldo’s dominance saw him claim five Ballon d’Or awards, while Messi edged ahead with eight.

Their journeys also took them to England, Italy, and France, where they continued to dazzle, before achieving ultimate success on the international stage—Ronaldo guiding Portugal to the European Championship and Messi leading Argentina to Copa America and World Cup glory.

Now in the twilight of their careers, both continue to defy expectations.

Messi, at 37, is showcasing his artistry in Major League Soccer with Inter Miami, while Ronaldo, who turned 40 on February 5, remains relentless in pursuit of his next milestone—reaching 1,000 career goals, per the Express.

Though their time at the top may be winding down, the legacy they have built ensures their names will be spoken in footballing circles for generations to come.

Ronaldo and Messi's partners pay compliments to each other

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Georgina Rodriguez and Antonella Roccuzzo exchanged heart emojis on each other’s Instagram posts.

As the partners of football icons Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, their interaction sparked excitement among fans.

