Joseph Paintsil became the latest Ghanaian player to win the Major League Soccer title.

The Black Stars forward scored in the final as the Los Angeles Galaxy defeated the New York Red Bulls to win the 2024 MLS Cup.

Ghanaians have enjoyed success in the MLS, with several players hailing from the West African nation winning the championship.

Joseph Paintsil and seven Ghanaian players who have won the MLS title. Photo: Jeff Dean/ Shaun Clark Twitter/ @LAFC.

It has been two years in a row and two scorers in the final from Ghana in the MLS.

YEN.com.gh looks at the eight Ghanaian players who have won the MLS title.

Adam Larsen Kwarasey - 2015

The former Black Stars goalkeeper was one of the earliest Ghanaian players to win the championship. Kwarasey won the MLS with Portland Timbers in 2015, starring in the final against Columbus Crew. In that final, Harrison Afful, also from Ghana featured for Crew.

Harrison Afful - 2020

After losing in the final against the Portland Timbers in 2015, Afful became a mainstay at Columbus Crew, winning the title five years later. Afful played the entire duration as VCrew thumped Seattle Sounders 3-0 in the final.

Jonatan Mensah - 2020

Playing alongside Afful in the defense of Crew in 2020 was Ghana's FIFA U20 World Cup winner, Jonathan Mensah. Mensah was captain of Columbus Crew that night as they defeated Seattle Sounders in the final of the MLS Cup.

Emmanuel 'Ema' Boateng - 2020

It was a triple delight for Ghana on that fateful night in 2020. Ema Boateng came on in the second half as Crew finished off Sounders at the Mapfre Stadium.

Latif Blessing - 2022

Two years later, a pair of Ghanaian players will win the MLS Cup again. Latif Blessing, a veteran in the league, watched from the bench as his Los Angeles FC won the title after beating Philadelphia Union on penalties after a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Kwadwo Opoku 'Mahala' - 2022

The other Ghanaian in the final in 2022 was a youngster, Kwadwo Opoku. The former Ghana U17 player changed the game for LA FC after coming off the bench to inspire them in the six-goal thriller.

Yaw Yeboah - 2023

Yeboah is the first Ghanaian player to score in the MLS final after netting the winner for Columbus Crew in the victory over Los Angeles FC. The former Ghana U23 player was a key figure in Wilfried Nancy's squad in 2023.

Joseph Paintsil - 2024

Painstil moved to America in 2024 and settled with ease, hogging the headlines week-in-week. Arguably, the Ghanaian to have the best campaign in the MLS. Paintsil ended his first season with 14 goals and the MLS title.

