Investigative Journalist Anas Armeyaw Anas has been ordered by the court to testify without his mask

The renowned journalist is a witness in the case between the Republic and former Ghana FA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi

Nyantakyi's era came to an end after an investigation by the journalist uncovered alleged corruption and bribery

The Court of Appeal has ordered investigative journalist Anas Armeyaw Anas to testify in the case involving the Republic and Kwesi Nyantakyi without his famous face cover mask.

The case which has dragged for years was heard again today with Justices Anthony Oppong, Ackaah Boafo and Aboagye Tandoh stating by a unanimous decision that Anas cannot testify with the mask on.

Court orders Anas to testify in Anas case without mask. Photo: Cristina Aldehuela/ Mike Hewitt.

Source: Getty Images

According to the court, the accused has the right to see and challenge his accuser in court for fair trial. It also states that it supersedes the witness protection principles invoked by the state.

An early rule from the High Court had appealed for the reconsideration of the case after the Supreme Court had stated that the accuser testify without a mask.

The Court of Appeal held that the application was an error and that Anas should appear and testify with his face cover.

"The doctrine of stare decisis binds lower courts to the decisions of higher courts, and as such, the High Court erred in revisiting an issue already settled by the Supreme Court," the ruling stated, as reported by My Joy Online.

Nyantakyi, the former President of the Ghana Football Association, was facing charges for allegations of bribery and corruption, following the airing of the Anas Expose in 2018.

Nyantakyi ventures into politics

Eight years after the collapse of his Ghana FA administration, Nyantakyi switched to politics, contesting for the Ejisu Parliamentary candidacy.

The former FA boss was vying to replace John Kumah, who passed away in March 2024.

"For a long time, I shied away from active partisan politics. Since 2012, I have received several invitations from well-meaning people of Ejisu to contest and become their Member of Parliament (MP). But I have on each occasion resisted the invitation on the grounds that I didn’t have the time. I was then busy with football," Nyantakyi said, as quoted by Ghana Soccernet.

"What I did to make amends was to establish the Annual Easter Games. So football was played in almost all the 45 towns in the Ejisu Constituency. I provided jerseys, footballs, and boots for the players. So, I did that for a long time and that to me was my way of giving back to society what they had given to me," he added.

Nyantakyi criticises Kurt Okraku's administration

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwesi Nyantakyi insists the current state of football in Ghana is not the best after the country's AFCON failure.

The former Ghana Football Association president blamed the current administration led by Kurt Okraku for failing to fix the sport.

For the first time in 20 years, the Black Stars of Ghana will not be at the Africa Cup of Nations. Ghana finished bottom of their group in the AFCON qualifiers, failing to win a game in six matches.

Source: YEN.com.gh