Former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has decided between his job with the FA and the Sudanese national team

Appiah was a member of the Ghana Football Association Executive Council before the game against the Black Stars

The Black Stars and Sudan will square off at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday in the Nations Cup qualifier

Kwesi Appiah has stepped down as a member of the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association following an order from the Confederation of African Football.

The Ghanaian trainer, who is currently the coach of the Sudanese national team, was found in the position of an 'apparent conflict of interest' due to his roles with the two countries.

With Ghana and Sudan set to face each other in Group F of the Africa Cup of Nations, the legal team of CAF sent a letter to Appiah through the FA to relinquish one of his jobs, either temporarily or permanently.

In a statement from the spokesperson of the former Ghana coach, Asante Forkuo, the 64-year-old has temporarily dropped his job at the FA.

"Coach Kwasi Appiah has temporarily stepped aside as an Executive Council member of the GFA until the end of November 2024. This decision, in response to the CAF communication copied to the GFA, was made to prevent any conflict of interest. Since the AFCON qualifiers began, Appiah has refrained from participating in all EXCO activities," he wrote on social media.

Appiah leads Sudan in crucial AFCON qualifier

With his position at the GFA sorted, the Ghanaian footballer legend and coach will be hoping to upset the Black Stars on Thursday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Sudan have won one and lost one of their two matches while the Black Stars are yet to win a game, putting pressure on the four-time African champions.

Since taking over as Sudan coach, Appiah has lost only one game and it came against Angola last month, as reported by Citi Sports.

Appiah ordered to quit Ghana or Sudan job

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that the CAF has written to Ghanaian coach, Kwesi Appiah, to at least temporarily step down as a member of the Ghana Football Association's Executive Council or resign as coach of Sudan due to the conflict of interest.

The former Ghana trainer has been serving as an FA Exco member before accepting the role of Sudan's head coach.

With Ghana and Sudan set to meet on Thursday, October 10, 2024, in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, CAF's legal team stated his dual role leads to a conflict of interest.

