Ghana legend Michael Essien has been hailed for his role at Danish club FC Nordsjaelland

FC Nordsjaelland manager Jens Olsen insists the ex-Chelsea player has been key at the club

Michael Essien moved into management after deciding to call time off his illustrious career in 2021

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

FC Nordsjaelland manager Jens Fønsskov Olsen has described Michael Essien's role at the club as a very important one.

The former Ghana and Chelsea midfielder has been working with the Danish Superliga side since hanging up his boots.

Essien has been on the technical bench of the club since 2021 and works directly with young players, helping them transition from the Academy to the first team.

Michael Essien has received praise from FC Nordsjaelland manager Jens Olsen. Photo: Martin Sylvest /Ritzau Scanpix/ Oliver Hardt.

Source: Getty Images

"First of all, it has been great meeting Michael Essien. He has a great personality and has a lot of charisma and of course, he is here to support the young guys. He felt football on his own, body and mind, working and playing in different cultures and so on so they can get a lot from him," he told Joy Sports, as quoted by Ghana Soccernet.

"He has a role which is just behind. He is very good at looking at the small details and preparing the players in our style of play but also, his experience from the higher level and so on. So he is good on the individual feedback, both when the team plays and also on clips," he added.

Essien's ventures into management after football

The Chelsea legend started his coaching certification at the twilight of his career, and played the role of a player and on-field coach during his time with Sabail FK in Azerbaijan.

However, after deciding to end his playing career, he moved to Denmark to work with the Superliga side.

Essien currently holds the position of an assistant manager at FC Nordsjaelland, but rules out taking the position of head coach any time soon, as reported by My Joy Online.

Essien opens up on coaching career

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghanaian and Chelsea legend Michael Essien has revealed what inspired his transition into coaching after an illustrious playing career.

Known for his relentless work ethic and tenacity in midfield, Essien has joined the growing list of former football stars making their mark in the coaching world.

Though he hasn’t yet assumed a head coach role, the 41-year-old has been honing his skills at FC Nordsjaelland, where he serves as an Individual Player Coach.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh