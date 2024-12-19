Vinicius Junior is eyeing Ballon d'Or glory after winning the 2024 FIFA The Best Men's Player of the Year Award

The Real Madrid star agonisingly missed out on the coveted prize to Manchester City's Rodri back in October

But Vini is optimistic about turning the tide in his favour in subsequent years as he looks to carve his legacy in Spain

Vinicius Junior has set his sights on the Ballon d’Or after playing a pivotal role in Real Madrid’s FIFA Intercontinental Cup success.

The Brazilian star dazzled on Wednesday night, delivering a stellar performance against Pachuca by scoring and assisting in a commanding 3-0 victory.

Vinicius Junior is optimistic about clinching the Ballon d'Or in the coming years after losing out to Rodri in 2024. Photos by Visionhaus and Karim Jaafar.

Source: Getty Images

The 24-year-old’s standout display came less than a day after being crowned the 2024 FIFA The Best Men’s Player, edging out Rodri and Jude Bellingham.

This triumph followed a disappointing Ballon d’Or outcome in October, when Vinicius was overlooked in favour of Rodri—a decision that prompted Real Madrid to boycott the award ceremony entirely.

However, his recent accolades and form suggest the Brazilian winger is not dwelling on the past.

Instead, he has channelled that setback into motivation, showcasing his relentless drive on the pitch.

Vinicius eyes Ballon d'Or glory

Speaking about his Ballon d’Or snub, Vinicius conveyed optimism about securing the prestigious prize in the future.

“I will continue to do everything I can for the best team in the world,” he said, as quoted by Tribuna.

“Those who didn’t vote for me will change their mind because I always keep working hard.”

Vinicius' form since Ballon d'Or snub

Vinicius has been in scintillating form since missing out on the Ballon d’Or.

According to Transfermarkt, the winger has already tallied 14 goals and 10 assists in just 21 appearances this season.

His ability to combine breathtaking skill with tactical intelligence has made him a nightmare for defenders and a constant source of inspiration for his team.

In Madrid’s victory over Pachuca, Vinicius exhibited the qualities that make him a top contender for football’s highest individual honours.

With performances like these, the Ballon d’Or may soon follow, adding another milestone to his burgeoning legacy.

Vinicius' unreal stats in finals marvels fans

Vinicius' knack for delivering in crucial moments remains a marvel, as highlighted in another YEN.com.gh report.

Since joining Real Madrid, the Brazilian winger has played in 12 finals, securing victory in an astounding 11 of them—a remarkable 91.66% success rate.

