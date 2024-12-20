5 Brazilians Who Won FIFA Player of the Year Award Before Vinicius Junior
- Vinicius Junior has won the 2024 The Best FIFA Men’s Player Award, solidifying his place among football's elite stars
- The Real Madrid star becomes the first Brazilian since 2007 to be honoured by FIFA as the world’s best male footballer
- YEN.com.gh has decided to revisit the five legendary Brazilians who earned this prestigious honour before him
The last time a Brazilian was named FIFA’s best male player, social media platforms like WhatsApp and Instagram didn’t exist, and Netflix was transitioning from DVD rentals to streaming.
That was in 2007, when Kaka claimed the title, edging out Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.
Now, 17 years later, Vinicius Jr has been crowned The Best FIFA Men’s Player in 2024.
As he joins this elite group, YEN.com.gh looks at five other Brazilian greats who have earned the honour:
1994 – Romario
Romario, the first Brazilian to win the award, was instrumental in Brazil’s 1994 FIFA World Cup triumph, scoring five goals and forming a legendary strike partnership with Bebeto.
He also shone for Barcelona alongside Hristo Stoichkov.
1996 – Ronaldo
Officially registered as Ronaldo Nazário, he was known to the world simply as Ronaldo ‘Fenômeno’ (The Phenomenon).
Following in Romário's footsteps by moving from PSV to Barcelona, the 20-year-old striker took the football world by storm in 1996.
His unmatched explosiveness, blistering speed, mesmerizing dribbling, and clinical finishing captivated fans and critics alike. A global sensation had arrived.
1997 – Ronaldo
Ronaldo, one of the most complete players in football history, seamlessly combined strength, technique, and precision.
During the 1996/97 season, he concluded his time at Barcelona with an astonishing 34 goals in 37 games, earning the UEFA Golden Boot.
His move to Inter Milan that year brought a flood of goals, finishing 1997 with 14 goals in 19 matches for the Nerazzurri. Adding to his remarkable year, Ronaldo led Brazil to the Copa América title on Bolivian soil, solidifying his
1999 – Rivaldo
A magician with the ball, Rivaldo earned the award after guiding Barcelona to consecutive La Liga titles and Brazil to Copa America success.
His playmaking, precise passing, and spectacular goals stood out.
2002 – Ronaldo
After overcoming injuries, Ronaldo returned to the top, leading Brazil to their fifth World Cup title with eight goals in Korea/Japan.
2004 – Ronaldinho
Ronaldinho's rise to the pinnacle of world football began with his mesmerizing performances for Barcelona.
Known as O Bruxo (The Wizard), his dazzling dribbling, stunning goals, and extraordinary vision made him the heartbeat of a resurgent Barcelona team reclaiming its place in European football.
Nicknamed R10, he brought joy to the game, captivating fans and opponents alike with his infectious passion and artistry, cementing his status as a symbol of Brazil's beautiful style of play.
2005 - Ronaldinho
Ronaldinho secured the award again the following year, cementing his legacy as a generational icon.
In 2005, he led Barcelona to triumphs in both the UEFA Champions League and La Liga, delivering unforgettable moments.
One of the most iconic was the 3-0 victory over Real Madrid, where his brilliance earned a standing ovation from rival fans at the Santiago Bernabéu.
2007 – Kaka
Calm yet explosive, Kaka shone for AC Milan, leading them to Champions League glory and earning the FIFA World Player of the Year title.
Now, Vinicius Jr continues the legacy, becoming the first Brazilian to win since Kaka.
