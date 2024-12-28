Cristiano Ronaldo appears not to be a huge fan of the French Ligue 1 following his recent assessment of the competition

Ronaldo argues that the Saudi Professional League is more competitive than one of Europe's top five leagues

The Portuguese football icon currently plies his trade in the Middle East with Al-Nassr after two decades in Europe

Al-Nassr and Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has reignited discussions about league competitiveness by casting doubt on the quality of the French Ligue 1.

At the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards, the football icon argued that the Saudi Pro League (SPL) offers more intensity and depth than France's top flight, a bold claim that has sparked widespread debate.

Ronaldo’s rates Saudi League ahead of Ligue 1

Reflecting on Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) dominance in Ligue 1, Ronaldo contended that the league lacks sufficient competition to challenge the perennial champions.

"Only in France is PSG, the rest is finished," CR7 said, as quoted by SportBIBLE.

"It's my opinion. In France it is only PSG, sorry. The other ones compete, okay. But PSG is the strongest - nobody competes with them.

"They have better players, they are the club with more money. This is a fact, and I don't understand why people are so surprised."

This pointed critique highlights PSG's stranglehold on the league title, with minimal resistance from rival clubs.

For context, as noted by beIN Sports, the Parisians have lifted the league trophy eight times in the past decade, a statistic that underscores their overwhelming supremacy.

Teams like LOSC Lille, AS Monaco, and Olympique Marseille have occasionally challenged, but their efforts have rarely disrupted PSG’s dominance.

Such consistency has led many to label the competition dismissively as a "farmer's league."

Ronaldo highlights Saudi League difficulty

Ronaldo also emphasised the physical demands of playing in Saudi Arabia, citing the searing temperatures that test even the fittest athletes.

"Try to sprint in 38, 39, 40-degree weather and see..." he remarked, shedding light on an often-overlooked challenge faced by players in the Gulf region.

Such conditions add another layer of complexity to the league's competitiveness.

Saudi Pro League: A destination for global stars

Since Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr in January 2023, the league has experienced an influx of world-class talent, including stars like Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kanté, Sadio Mané, Fabinho, and Neymar Junior.

This transformation has elevated the league's profile, making it a destination for elite footballers seeking new challenges.

Is the Saudi League better than the French Ligue 1?

While Ronaldo's comments may not sit well with fans of Ligue 1, they reflect a growing perception that the Saudi League is emerging as a genuine competitor on the global stage.

The influx of high-profile signings, coupled with the league's ambition to invest in infrastructure and talent, positions it as a force to be reckoned with in the football world.

On the other hand, supporters of Ligue 1 argue that the league still boasts incredible talent and moments of brilliance, even if PSG’s dominance often overshadows its overall appeal.

