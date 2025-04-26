Lamine Yamal's family enjoyed some downtime hours before the much-talked-about Copa del Rey final

The Barcelona star's mom and younger brother were sighted bonding with Nigerian singer Skales

While the Barcelona hot cake was not part of the heartwarming session, he will be expected to line up in the final against Real Madrid

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

As anticipation builds toward the Copa del Rey final, Lamine Yamal’s family found a heartwarming way to ease the pressure.

His mother, Sheila Ebana, alongside his younger brother, were spotted sharing joyful moments with Nigerian musician Skales, embracing their African roots in a lively pre-match celebration.

Lamine Yamal’s mother and younger brother bonded with Nigerian musician Skales ahead of the Copa del Rey final against Real Madrid. Photos by @youngskales/X and Pedro Salado/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

Lamine Yamal's mom and brother vibes with Nigerian artiste

In a video shared via Skales’ official X handle, Sheila—dressed casually in a sleeveless black top and denim jeans—joined her son, proudly wearing Barcelona’s home jersey, to dance exuberantly to Shake Body, the Nigerian singer’s 2014 chart-topping hit.

Their spirited moves transcended simple enjoyment; it was a vibrant salute to their cultural heritage.

Although Sheila’s footwork lacked professional polish, her infectious energy and visible delight stole the spotlight, painting an affectionate picture of a mother deeply connected to her roots.

Her enthusiasm also offered a glimpse into the environment that has helped shape Lamine’s personality — a young star known not only for his incredible footballing skills but also his lively off-pitch persona, often seen dancing and vibing to music on social media.

About Lamine Yamal's mother

Behind Lamine’s meteoric rise lies Sheila’s remarkable story.

Born in Bata, Equatorial Guinea, she later migrated in search of a better life, eventually working as a waitress.

Lamine Yamal shared a heartwarming moment with his mother, Sheila Ebana, and younger brother after helping Spain clinch the 2024 UEFA European Championship. Photo by Boris Streubel - UEFA.

Source: Getty Images

It was during this chapter of her life that she met Mounir Nasraoui, who would become the father of her future football prodigy, as reported by the Sun.

Their relationship blossomed into marriage, but sadly ended in divorce in 2010, three years after Lamine’s birth.

Following the split, Sheila shouldered the responsibility of raising her son single-handedly.

Recognising his natural flair for the game early on, she made a pivotal decision by enrolling him at Club de Futbol La Torreta in Granollers.

Looking forward

Now standing on the brink of another milestone, the 17-year-old winger hopes the positive vibes from his family’s dance session with Skales translate into inspiration.

His Barcelona side would face arch-rivals Real Madrid on Saturday, April 26, per Sofascore.

Already boasting an impressive trophy cabinet at such a tender age, Lamine eyes the Copa del Rey as the next glittering prize to add to his growing collection.

From dazzling footwork on the dance floor to breathtaking dribbles on the pitch, Lamine Yamal continues to prove that rhythm, whether in life or football, runs deep in his veins.

Lamine Yamal honours his mother

YEN.com.gh also highlighted a touching moment as Lamine Yamal honoured his mother for her sacrifices.

In a heartfelt message, Yamal conveyed deep appreciation for her steadfast love and support, crediting her for helping shape his journey.

His father, Mounir, was also acknowledged for his constant presence throughout his life.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh