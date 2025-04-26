Nigerian actress Chizzy Alichi has shared beautiful photos showing her baby bump online

The Nollywood star also hinted at the birth of her first child with her captions to the photos

Chizzy's posts have triggered massive congratulations from her Nollywood colleagues and fans

Nollywood actress Chigozie Stephanie Alichi, known as Chizzy Alichi, has delighted fans by sharing news of her pregnancy through a series of captivating maternity photos.

The actress, who has been married to Ugochukwu Chike-Mbah since 2020, posted the striking images on her official Instagram account on Friday, April 25, 2025.

Nollywood actress Chizzy Alichi shares beautiful baby bump photos on April 25, 2025. Photo source: @chizzyalichi

Source: Instagram

The photos, which prominently display her baby bump, were accompanied by a biblical reference that suggests she may have already welcomed her first child.

"He made everything beautiful at his time. Ecclesiastes 3:11," wrote Alichi in the caption, leaving fans speculating whether she had already given birth.

See Chizzy Alichi's post below:

She also shared another set of photos, which featured her husband holding her baby bump. In her caption, she expressed gratitude for God's faithfulness.

"Faithful God. We are grateful 🙌🙌🙌."

While Chizzy Alichi's post was not clear enough, movie producer Stanley Ontop posted a congratulatory message on social media stating,

"Nollywood actress @chizzyalichi puts to bed. Heavens and earth are rejoicing as our Nollywood diva puts to bed wow wow."

The movie producer's announcement has further fueled beliefs that Alichi had recently become a mother.

The pregnancy announcement comes just months after Alichi publicly expressed frustration with social media users who would comment, "You are next in line" whenever she congratulated colleagues on their pregnancies.

The actress had taken to her Instagram Stories to criticise such comments, which she found inappropriate given her journey.

For Alichi and Chike-Mbah, this milestone comes after more than four years of marriage. The couple tied the knot in December 2020 and have since faced public speculation about childbirth.

Reactions to Chizzy Alichi's pregnancy photos

Since Chizzy Alichi's announcement, fans and fellow celebrities have flooded her social media with congratulatory messages, celebrating this new chapter in her life. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

julietibrahim said:

"Awww congratulations sis. You’re glowing 😍."

diamond.eric.142 said:

"Jesus ooooo thank you God a very big congratulations to you Chi I'm soooooi happy for you my love ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

praiz_sam said:

"We can post oooo😍now!! I almost choked waiting 🤣🤣🤣😱😱😱😱😱❤️😘😍😍😍😍😍😍😍. Look at my baby and my babieeeeeeee🌺🌺🌺😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 🎉🎉🎉."

iamahemaabaison said:

"Awwww my heart. I'm soooo happy for you. You are forever blessed in Jesus name Amen. Much love from here ❤️❤️❤️."

tess_woman said:

"Omg 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻. Coming online to see this is the best news this week. Oh mami congratulations to you and I tap into this blessing."

Nollywood actress Chizzy Alichi glows as she rocks a white robe. Photo source: @chizzyalichi

Source: Instagram

Akuapem Poloo flaunts her postpartum body

In other news, YEN.com.gh recently reported that Ghanaian actress Akuapem Poloo had stepped out with her newborn daughter, two weeks after giving birth.

Akuapem Poloo shared photos of her outing with the baby and a video of their appointment with a doctor online.

The images have triggered massive reactions online, with many followers admiring her postpartum body.

