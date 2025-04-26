Eddie Nketiah has opened up that he is willing to represent Ghana’s Black Stars at the international level

Crystal Palace forward Eddie Nketiah has disclosed he is open to representing Ghana’s Black Stars at international level.

The 25-year-old, born in Lewisham, England, has Ghanaian roots through his parents, Elizabeth Asaam and Edward Nketiah.

This makes him eligible to play for Ghana, even though he grew up in England and featured for the English youth teams from U18 to U21.

Nketiah even made his senior debut for England in a 1-0 friendly victory over Australia on October 13, 2023, and initially dreamed of continuing his journey with the Three Lions.

However, with England's talent pool growing stronger, Nketiah’s chances of regular call-ups have become slimmer.

This shift has opened the door for a possible switch to the Ghana national team, led by Otto Addo.

Speaking on The Beautiful Game podcast, Nketiah said:

“My parents are both Ghanaians, so yeah, of course, it’s a possibility, you know. I’m open to both — playing for Ghana or England. When I was younger, playing for England made sense after coming through the youth ranks. But if Ghana call me up, I’ll be there.”

His comments signal a strong possibility that he could soon wear the Black Stars jersey, offering a boost to Ghana’s attack ahead of upcoming competitions.

In 2022, he was on the verge of switching allegiance to the West African country, securing a Ghanaian passport, but the move ultimately fell through.

Nketiah's club career: Searching for stability

Nketiah’s club career began in Arsenal’s youth ranks, where he impressed enough to earn a senior team promotion in 2020.

Across four years with the Gunners, he netted 38 goals and provided seven assists in 168 appearances, according to Transfermarkt.

Despite showing glimpses of brilliance, limited game time under Mikel Arteta led him to seek a fresh start at Crystal Palace in the summer of 2024.

However, his transition to Selhurst Park has been far from seamless, as he has managed only one goal and two assists in 20 Premier League games.

As the 2024/25 season nears its conclusion, Nketiah will be eager to impress Oliver Glasner and establish himself as a key figure in the squad ahead of the next campaign.

What does FIFA's rules regarding nationality switch say?

As of September 2020, FIFA introduced updated regulations on players' nationality switch. According to the rule, players can change national affiliation if they have played no more than three competitive senior matches before turning 21

Additionally, these appearances must not have occurred during the final stages of major tournaments like the FIFA World Cup or continental championships.

The rules further suggest that a minimum of three years must pass since the player's last senior appearance for their initial national team.

Also, the player must have been eligible for the new national team at the time of their initial appearance for the first country. The FIFA regulations aim to balance the integrity of international competitions with the personal and professional considerations of the players.

Nketiah on why he uses his Ghanaian surname

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nketiah has explained why he prefers his Ghanaian surname on the back of his jersey.

