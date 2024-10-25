Legendary Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo confessed there is one trait of Lionel Messi's he wishes he could replicate

The question of who the greatest footballer between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi is has sparked endless discussions

Ronaldo and Messi have dominated the football scene for years, sharing 13 Ballon d'Or titles between them

Cristiano Ronaldo once stated that there is one area in which he believes his longtime rival Lionel Messi surpasses him on the pitch.

Although both players are now in the twilight of their careers, Ronaldo and Messi have dominated the sport for the past two decades, amassing 13 Ballon d'Or titles between them and fueling endless debates over who is the greatest of all time.

Legendary Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo confessed there is one trait of Lionel Messi's he wishes he could replicate. Photos: Euan Cherry/Alex Caparros.

Source: Getty Images

These multiple Ballon d’Or winners have defined an era, shattering records and leading their clubs and national teams to victories at both domestic and international levels.

Ronaldo and Messi are among the greatest players in football history, with millions of fans worldwide debating who truly deserves the "GOAT" title.

Ronaldo names one Messi quality he likes

Despite their intense rivalry, however, Al-Nassr star Ronaldo has admitted there’s one thing Messi does better than him.

In a 2016 interview, the former Real Madrid legend revealed he envies Messi’s left foot.

"His left foot is pretty good -- better than mine. I'd like to have his left foot," Ronaldo said via ESPN.

Messi has won more Ballon d'Or awards than any player in history, amassing an impressive eight, with his latest victory in 2023.

The 37-year-old also holds the record for most consecutive wins, securing four straight titles from 2009 to 2012.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, has claimed five Ballon d'Ors and holds the record for the most nominations, with 18 appearances on the list of potential winners.

'Forgettable' players who played with Ronaldo

YEN.com.gh has also reported on the surprising players who played with Ronaldo.

The Al-Nassr superstar has played with top stars such as Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale, and Wayne Rooney.

But he also played with 'not-so-known' stars like former Liverpool midfielder Fabinho and former Stoke City star Ryan Shawcross.

Haaland, other stars pick Ronaldo as GOAT

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that several players shared their opinions on the ongoing GOAT debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the UEFA Champions League.

The two legendary figures have long dominated the competition with remarkable goals and decisive performances.

Erling Haaland, Virgil van Dijk, Kevin de Bruyne, Phil Foden, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Florian Wirtz all expressed their support for Ronaldo as the greatest of all time.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh