Vinicius Junior has reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo's claims that he was 'robbed' of the 2024 Ballon d'Or Award, which was won by Rodri

Ronaldo also added that, in his view, Vinicius, who won this year's FIFA The Best Men's Player Award is the best player in the world

From overcoming setbacks to receiving praise from icons like CR7, Vini has firmly positioned himself among the sport’s elite

Vinicius Junior has offered his perspective on Cristiano Ronaldo's assertion that he is currently the finest footballer in the world.

The Brazilian winger also addressed his disappointment at being overlooked for this year's Ballon d’Or, a decision that sparked debate across the football fraternity.

Vinicius was filled with joy as Cristiano Ronaldo endorsed him as the best player in the world at the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards. Photos by Anadolou.

The Ballon d’Or controversy

Heading into the 2024 Ballon d'Or Awards, Vinicius was widely regarded as the frontrunner for the prestigious accolade.

However, the night took an unexpected turn when Manchester City's Rodri claimed the title back in October, leaving many questioning the verdict.

The outcome prompted Real Madrid and the Brazilian star to boycott the ceremony in Paris, highlighting their discontent.

Despite the setback, the 24-year-old forward found redemption by securing the FIFA The Best Men’s Player award, edging out Rodri in what many viewed as justice.

This achievement not only solidified his status as one of the world’s elite but also underscored his resilience in the face of disappointment.

As if that was not enough, Vinicius closed the year on a high, leading Real Madrid to victory in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup against Pachuca.

As noted by Real Madrid's website, he also followed it up with the Player of the Year accolade at the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards.

Ronaldo’s Ballon d'Or claim about Vinicius

Cristiano Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, weighed in on the debate, unequivocally stating that Vinicius deserved the prestigious prize over Rodri.

"It was unfair, in my opinion," the Portuguese legend said, as quoted by Goal.

Ronaldo, who was also recognised as the 'Best Middle East Player' during the same ceremony, reckoned that Vinicius was the best player on the planet in the last 12 months.

Vinicius responds to Ronaldo's praise

Reacting to Ronaldo’s endorsement, Vinicius expressed gratitude and admiration for one of his idols.

“If Cristiano says it, then I end up believing I’m the best," he remarked while accepting his award.

Sharing the moment with two of his heroes, Ronaldo and Neymar, Vinicius described it as an unforgettable experience.

“Winning the best player award with my idols here watching is an honour for me,” he added, reflecting on the recognition that capped off an extraordinary year.

Vinicius eyes Ballon d'Or success

YEN.com.gh also highlighted Vinicius Jr’s ambitions for Ballon d’Or success following his triumph as the 2024 FIFA The Best Men’s Player.

Despite narrowly losing the prestigious award to Manchester City’s Rodri, the Real Madrid winger remains hopeful about future accolades as he continues to build his legacy in Spain.

