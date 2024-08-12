Athletic Club has reacted to reports linking Nico Williams to Barcelona with a major statement, appearing to make him the face of the club

Meanwhile, the Catalan giants are unfazed by Bilbao's gesture, and reports indicate they have reached an agreement with Nico

Williams Jr. has been a standout at San Mames since his senior debut, helping the club win their first Copa del Rey title in 40 years

Athletic Club has made a profound move to address the growing speculation surrounding Nico Williams' rumoured transfer to FC Barcelona this summer.

Williams, the prized asset of the Basque outfit, finds his future uncertain as some of Europe’s top clubs, including Barcelona, have shown significant interest in acquiring his services.

Nico Williams has been handed the No.10 shirt by Athletic Club amid reports linking him to Barcelona. Photo by Diego Souto.

Source: Getty Images

Despite strong links to a move to the Catalan giants, it appears Williams may remain at Bilbao for the upcoming season.

The 22-year-old returned to training last week following an extended break after participating in the European Championship in Germany, per Tribuna.

Athletic Bilbao's bold gesture to foil Barcelona reports

In a bid to retain their star forward, Athletic Bilbao has made a bold gesture by assigning Williams the prestigious No. 10 shirt for the 2024-25 season.

This jersey, previously worn by club legend Iker Muniain, symbolizes the club’s trust in and high expectations for the young talent.

Commenting on the honour of receiving the iconic number, Williams expressed his pride:

“I am very happy to wear Muniain’s number 10 and to make history as he has done,” the Euro 2024 winner said, as quoted by Goal.

While Williams has rejoined his teammates for pre-season training, he was notably absent from Athletic’s recent friendly against Stuttgart in Germany.

As the club prepares to kick off their 2024-25 La Liga campaign at home against Getafe on Thursday, Williams could play a crucial role in that match.

Has Nico Williams agreed to join Barcelona?

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams has reportedly made an unexpected decision about his future, sparking interest in the football world.

Recent developments indicate that the 22-year-old is now set to join FC Barcelona.

Reports from Spain confirm that the Catalan club has reached an agreement with Williams, a Euro 2024 champion with La Roja.

Source: YEN.com.gh