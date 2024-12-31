Mohammed Salisu has travelled to the United Arab Emirates for the winter break in the French Ligue 1

The Black Stars centre-back is in the Asian country training ahead of the return of the French league in January

Salisu, who joined Monaco in the summer of 2023, has been a key figure for the Red and Whites in the ongoing campaign

Black Stars defender Mohammed Salisu is leaving no stone unturned ahead of the return of the French Ligue 1 in January.

The Ghana and AS Monaco centre-back travelled to the United Arab Emirates for the winter break.

Salisu took the time away from football to engage in personal training as he keeps fit before the resumption of the league.

Mohammed Salisu travels to Dubai to train during winter break in Ligue 1. Photo: Instagram/ @salisu_sariki.

In photos shared on social media, the 25-year-old was spotted with a trainer in the bright suns of Dubai training.

The AS Monaco star has been a pivotal figure at the club this season and will be hoping to maintain his form as the Red and White battle for the title.

Despite facing strong opposition from favourites Paris Saint Germain, the French giants have been tipped for a good campaign.

Meanwhile, the former Southampton star has also been a star for Monaco in the UEFA Champions League this season.

In his maiden campaign in the elite European championship, Salisu has already netted a goal in four matches and was named in the Team of the Week after his display against Dinamo Zagreb.

Salisu has made 14 appearances across all competitions for AS Monaco this season, per Transfermarkt.

Salisu eyes successful campaign

The Ghanaian defender believes AS Monaco has what it takes to succeed this season after a strong finish in the last campaign.

Monaco are closely chasing PSG for the league title and have had a decent run in the UEFA Champions League this season.

"So I’m very happy to be in this team. We just have to continue like this and stay focused all season. This should allow us to achieve our goals," he said, as quoted by the club's website.

"It’s very important to be united, especially in the more challenging moments, where we always have to stick together. We were very disappointed in the last game against Benfica, but now we’ll do everything to move forward and show that we’re a good team in the next game," he added.

The former Real Valladolid player will be expected to remain fit throughout the campaign if Monaco are to challenge for titles.

His absence in November saw the team suffer a minor blip as they further lost momentum in the title race.

Salisu makes UCL TOTW

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars defender Mohammed Salisu has been named in the UEFA Champions League Team of the Week.

The Ghanaian defender starred for the French giants in their game against Dinamo Zagreb in Croatia as Monaco left with a point.

The towering centre-back was joined by the likes of Raphinha of Barcelona, Karim Adeyemi of Dortmund and Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic.

