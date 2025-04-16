Ghana international Thomas Partey was the toast of social media users after his display against Real Madrid on Wednesday night

The 31-year-old put on another midfield masterclass as Arsenal stunned Madrid at the iconic Santiago Bernabéu

One fan suggested that Partey's brilliance on and off the ball makes the sport look easy on the eye

Thomas Partey delivered yet another commanding performance in midfield as Arsenal held firm against Real Madrid in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, April 16.

Fresh off an exceptional showing in the opening leg, where the North London side dismantled the reigning European champions with a 3-0 rout, Partey carried his brilliance into the return fixture.

Thomas Partey bossed the midfield as Arsenal stunned Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu. Photo by Mateo Villalba.

Although he didn't register a goal in either encounter, his influence in the engine room was undeniable as Arsenal won 2-1 on the night and 5-1 on aggregate.

Partey stars against Real Madrid again

Back in Spain, under the glare of the Bernabeu floodlights and amid the hostile chants of the Madrid faithful, the Ghanaian international remained ice-cool.

Deployed in the same deep-lying role by Mikel Arteta, the 31-year-old operated as the pivot, dictating the tempo, screening the backline, and initiating attacks with surgical precision.

Thomas Partey had 100 percent accuracy during Arsenal's 2-1 win against Real Madrid on Wednesday, April 16, 2025. Photo by Angel Martinez.

According to data from Sofascore, Partey completed all 21 of his passes — a flawless 100% pass accuracy — underscoring his control and efficiency.

Beyond his impeccable distribution, he also threaded a key pass, registered four ground duels, made three clearances, and blocked three goal-bound efforts, including one crucial interception that quelled a potential Madrid breakthrough.

His ability to read the game, break up play, and transition defence into attack turned heads across the footballing world.

Operating almost like a midfield metronome, Partey made the difficult look routine, anchoring a performance that neutralised Real Madrid’s creative threats, as noted by the Sun.

Fans laud Partey again

Unsurprisingly, social media erupted with admiration for the Black Stars maestro:

@Opresii hailed him:

"Partey alone is 3 players."

@blavk_bape999 remarked:

"He doesn’t need any validation to be known."

@Arsenal_Reveal applauded:

"Thomas Partey is a dominant force in the midfield."

@OfficialBigkay added:

"Brilliant football display by Thomas Partey. 100% pass accuracy. Congrats Arsenal ❤️🤍"

@Agyeiwaa__1 chimed in:

"Thomas Partey is so underrated fr."

@Khalyfa7_ joked:

"Thomas Partey will make u feel say football be easy lol 😂"

Partey’s back-to-back masterclasses against elite opposition have reignited conversations around his status as one of the finest midfielders in world football.

Calm under pressure, positionally intelligent, and technically sharp, the Ghanaian continues to prove why he's the heartbeat of Arsenal’s midfield and a nightmare for even the most decorated opponents.

Rooney settles Partey vs Camavinga debate

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Manchester United icon Wayne Rooney weighed in on the Thomas Partey versus Eduardo Camavinga debate.

The 2008 Champions League winner shared his thoughts on the midfield duo in the build-up to Real Madrid's Champions League clash with Arsenal — a tie that eventually saw the Gunners progress with a dominant 5-1 aggregate victory.

