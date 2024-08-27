Spanish powerhouse Barcelona continued their perfect start to the season with a 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano on Tuesday night

The Catalan giants found themselves trailing at halftime following a lacklustre first-half showing against Rayo Vallecano at Vallecas, a venue that has often proved challenging for them in recent years.

However, La Blaugrana quickly reversed their fortunes, scoring twice within 12 minutes of the second half to take a 2-1 lead, marking a memorable moment for Olmo.

Unai Lopez put Rayo Vallecano ahead with a goal in the first 10 minutes, but Pedri equalized for Barcelona around the 60th minute.

Barcelona then completed their comeback, taking a 2-1 lead, with Robert Lewandowski believing he had secured his fourth goal in just three matches this season.

However, VAR intervened, disallowing the goal due to a foul by Jules Kounde in the buildup.

Despite this setback, it ultimately didn’t affect the outcome, as Olmo restored Barcelona’s lead 10 minutes later, capitalising on a superb assist from Lamine Yamal.

With this goal, Barcelona are poised to maintain their perfect start to the season and put an end to their recent struggles at Vallecas. Now, they just need to defend their lead for a little longer.

What's next for Barcelona and Rayo?

According to Sports Mole, after securing a third straight win, Barcelona will aim to keep their perfect record intact when they host newly promoted Real Valladolid on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Rayo Vallecano will seek to rebound from their first loss of the season in an away match against Espanyol on Saturday.

