The Black Stars of Ghana held their first training session on Monday, September 2, 2024, ahead of the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The West African football powerhouse will host Angola in Kumasi on Thursday, September 5, 2024, before travelling to Morocco for their second Group C game against Niger.

A dozen players including captain Thomas Partey reported for the first day of training with the rest expected to arrive on Tuesday.

Black Stars start training ahead of the AFCON qualifiers against Angola and Niger. Photo: @GhanaBlackstars.

Source: Twitter

In photos and videos shared on social media, Tariq Lamptey, Antoine Semenyo, Brandon Thomas-Asante, and Jojo Wollacot all took part in training. The other players in camp are new boy Jonas Adjetey, Ebenezer Annan, Ibrahim Osman, and Fredrick Asare of Asante Kotoko.

Otto Addo expects full house on Tuesday

The Black Stars coach, who shook away an accident scare to return to the pitch, will be expecting the rest of his players on Tuesday before the team leaves for Kumasi, per the Ghana FA.

West Ham United playmaker Mohammed Kudus, Leicester Jordan Ayew and goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi are all expected to report to camp on Tuesday.

The team will leave Accra for Kumasi the same day to continue preparations for the two matches.

The Black Stars are eyeing a return to the continental championship after poor performances in the last two editions, where Ghana exited the tournament at the group stages.

Meanwhile, Angola are expected to arrive in Ghana on Tuesday for the epic showdown.

Source: YEN.com.gh