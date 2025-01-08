Three Real Madrid players have been under scrutiny following criticism over their recent performances

The trio struggled to impress during Los Blancos ' 2-1 victory at Valencia in La Liga at the Mestalla on Friday night

Club presidet Florentino Perez Perez is analysing the situation and will be willing make a big decision this summer

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has issued a stern warning to three players after their subpar display in recent weeks.

Despite Los Blancos sitting atop La Liga, their inconsistent performances, including Champions League losses to Lille, AC Milan, and Liverpool, have left Perez scrutinizing the squad.

Florentino Perez has issued a stark warning to three key Real Madrid players after they came under fire for recent performances. Photos: Nicolò Campo/Mairo Cinquetti.

Source: Getty Images

Known for his decisive leadership, Perez has guided Real Madrid to 37 trophies during his tenure as president.

His latest concerns were reportedly sparked after Madrid’s narrow 2-1 win over Valencia at the Mestalla.

Although Luka Modric and Jude Bellingham rescued the match with late goals, Perez is said to be evaluating the contributions of certain players, as reported by Fichajes.

3 Real Madrid stars under scrutiny

The reports further state that Perez is “analysing the situation” of Rodrygo, Ferland Mendy and Aurelien Tchouameni as the trio as he feels the trio are falling short of expectations.

Rodrygo, 23, has contributed five goals and four assists in 21 appearances but faces increased competition from Kylian Mbappé, Endrick, and emerging talent Arda Güler.

Persistent injuries have further hindered his form, and he was notably omitted from Madrid’s Copa del Rey victory against Deportiva Minera in favour of 19-year-old Güler.

Ferland Mendy, 29, is out of contract in 2025, with Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies rumored as a potential replacement.

Meanwhile, Tchouameni, 24, has been utilized as a center-back in some matches, straying from his natural midfield role.

The Frenchman has also been linked to a possible £41 million move to Liverpool.

While manager Carlo Ancelotti continues to back the players, Perez’s dissatisfaction suggests that further changes could be on the horizon, as he evaluates how to maintain Madrid’s dominance amid rising expectations.

Official ruling on Vinicius’ ban emerges

Meanwhile, Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior has received an update on the length of his suspension following his red card against Valencia.

The Brazilian saw red after a moment of madness saw him shove Valencia goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski in the neck.

He will serve a two-match suspension, but only in league fixtures, per Madrid Xtra.

Nonetheless, Vini is expected to be available for Madrid's Spanish Super Cup showdown against RCD Mallorca.

Vinicius apologises after red card vs Valencia

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Vinicius Jr. broke his silence regarding his red card during Real Madrid's thrilling comeback against Valencia.

Taking to his official X account (formerly Twitter), the Brazilian winger expressed remorse over the incident and applauded his teammates for their determination in securing the hard-earned victory.

Real Madrid legend staying at training ground amid divorce battle

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Real Madrid icon Roberto Carlos is reportedly staying at the club's training ground after ending his marriage of over 15 years.

The 51-year-old married Mariana Lucon in June 2009, and the couple share two daughters, Manuela and Mariana.

Source: YEN.com.gh