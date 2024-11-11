New Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has encountered a setback ahead of his takeover

The 39-year-old was officially expected to begin work on November 11 but cannot begin work yet

However, he is expected to be in the dugout for the Red Devils when they face Ipswich Town after the international break

Ruben Amorim is officially Manchester United's new manager - but he can't begin work yet.

Though the Portuguese tactician’s contract begins on Monday, November 11, he will be unable to step into the training ground just yet.

Ruben Amorim cannot take over as Manchester United boss just yet due to an unexpected setback. Photos by Gualter Fatia and Zohaib Alam - MUFC.

Source: Getty Images

Amorim bids farewell in style

Amorim, 39, bid farewell to Sporting Lisbon in style, guiding them to a thrilling 4-2 comeback victory over Braga in his final match.

His time at Sporting ended on a high note, with an unbeaten league record this season after 11 games, reinforcing his credentials as one of Europe’s top emerging managers, per the Mirror.

Amorim officially becomes Man United boss

However, Amorim's focus now shifts to his new challenge at Old Trafford, where significant decisions await.

One of his first tasks will be determining the future of Ruud van Nistelrooy, who has managed United on an interim basis.

Van Nistelrooy's caretaker period was a success, leaving fans and staff alike wondering if he will stay in some capacity, especially after his emotional farewells on Sunday.

Why Ruben Amorim cannot begin work yet

Despite plans to fly to Manchester, Amorim will be unable to conduct his first training session on Monday.

The delay stems from his pending work permit approval.

According to the Daily Star, Amorim has yet to receive the necessary visa to officially begin his role, meaning his debut session is uncertain.

Even if his work permit is granted, the immediate-past Sporting boss' first session may not include all of Manchester United’s key players, as many will be away on international duty.

Amorim confident ahead of EPL challenge

Nevertheless, Ruben Amorim is feeling confident about the challenge ahead in the Premier League.

The 39-year-old is set to manage his first game as Manchester United's permanent head coach against Ipswich Town later this month.

Amorim remains optimistic as he prepares to take the reins at the iconic club.

Ruben Amorim excited to work with one-player

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Ruben Amorim has shared his excitement about working with one particular player at Manchester United.

As he begins his role as the club's new head coach, replacing Erik ten Hag, the 39-year-old is especially eager to reunite with Manuel Ugarte.

The pair previously won the league title in Portugal together before Ugarte's move to PSG.

Source: YEN.com.gh