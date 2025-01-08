Lamine Yamal has established himself as a key player for Barcelona, earning recognition as one of the best young talents in Europe

The 17-year-old winger’s rapid rise has not gone unnoticed, with Paris Saint-Germain expressing serious interest in securing his services

Despite the lucrative interest from the French giants, Yamal has vowed to sign a long-term contract with the Catalan giants

Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal has committed his long-term future to the club, vowing to sign a new contract despite interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

The 17-year-old has emerged as one of Europe’s most exciting young talents, shining for both Barcelona and the Spanish national team.

Lamine Yamal has established himself as a key player for Barcelona. Photo: Alex Caparros.

Source: Getty Images

PSG had reportedly tabled a staggering €250 million (£211m/$277m) bid for the forward, but the Catalan club firmly rejected the offer, reaffirming their faith in Yamal’s potential.

Yamal's current contract, which runs until 2026, includes a staggering €1 billion (£866m/$1bn) buy-out clause.

Yamal vows to sign long-term deal with Barca

His agent, Jorge Mendes, has confirmed that a new deal with Barcelona is in the works, with Yamal eager to finalise and sign the agreement soon.

The youngster told CNN via Brfootball:

"I don’t know when (the contract will be signed), but I believe it’ll be soon. In the end, Barca is the club of my life. I hope to renew my contract with them and to be with them as long as possible. I want to play in the Spanish league. I want to play for Barca, and yes, I will renew my contract. I will.”

Yamal will be eligible to sign a new long-term contract with Barcelona when he turns 18 in July.

Until then, he aims to continue making a significant impact for both club and country.

The young star is expected to return from an ankle injury in time for Barcelona’s Spanish Super Cup semi-final clash against Athletic Club.

Lamine Yamal reveals big plans for 2025

Yamal has spelt out his ambitious plans for the upcoming year after enjoying a fruitful 2025.

Known for his blistering pace and uncanny ability to influence games, the La Masia graduate is determined to refine his skills.

“In 2025, I want to improve on goals. I want to score in every game,” Yamal declared, at the recently held Globe Soccer Awards, as quoted by Yahoo Sports.

While his assist numbers have been impressive, the teenager aims to achieve a balance between creating opportunities for teammates and finding the back of the net himself.

“I did very well with assists this year, but I must improve on goals—that’s my plan,” he explained.

Lamine Yamal tipped to be next GOAT

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh also reported that a former Real Madrid striker recently suggested that the Barcelona sensation could become the greatest player in Spanish football history.

If his current form and mindset are anything to go by, Lamine Yamal appears poised to not only meet but exceed these lofty expectations, leaving an indelible mark on the sport.

