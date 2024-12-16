Southampton endured a humiliating 5-0 defeat to Tottenham at St. Mary’s Stadium on Sunday evening

Ghana international Kamaldeen Sulemana cut a frustrated figure in the dugout after being hooked 15 minutes into the match

Kamaldeen is expected to get a new manager after Southampton sacked Russell Martin after the heavy defeat

Southampton winger Kamaldeen Sulemana endured a tough outing during his first Premier League start of the season, as his side suffered a crushing 5-0 defeat to Tottenham on Sunday evening.

Ange Postecoglou’s side made history by scoring five first-half goals for the first time in the Premier League.

Kamaldeen Sulemana cut a frustrated figure in the dugout after being hooked 15 minutes.

James Maddison struck within 37 seconds to open the scoring, followed by Son Heung-min’s strike in the 12th minute.

Dejan Kulusevski capitalised on a defensive error two minutes later to make it 3-0, while Pape Sarr added a fourth after weaving through Southampton’s disorganized defence.

Maddison capped off the first half with his second goal from a tight angle.

Kamaldeen hooked off early in the first half

Southampton manager Russell Martin reacted swiftly after conceding the third goal, substituting Kamaldeen Sulemana in the 15th minute.

The Ghanaian international, who had been deployed in attack, was replaced by defender Nathan Wood in an attempt to stabilise the Saints’ struggling defence.

Kamaldeen, visibly frustrated, was seen arguing with assistant coach Matt Gill on the bench after being taken off.

After the match, Martin explained why he hooked off Kamaldeen inside the 15 minutes of the first half.

"I feel for Kamaldeen but we're 3-0 down in 14 minutes. (You) could take anyone off. But at that point, we needed a defender to plug the gaps," Martin said.

"I knew Kamaldeen was not going to last more than 50 to 55 minutes because he hasn't had many minutes anyway.

"So it was the obvious choice for me. It's not about his performance and I feel bad for him that it's him but we had to do something."

Southampton sack manager Russell Martin

Meanwhile, Kamaldeen Sulemana is set to work under a new manager after Southampton parted ways with Russell Martin, per Myjoyonline.

The decision came following a crushing 5-0 defeat to Tottenham on Sunday, which left the Saints nine points adrift of Premier League safety.

Martin, 38, had a promising start to his tenure, leading Southampton back to the Premier League last season by defeating Leeds United in the play-off final at Wembley.

However, the team’s struggles this season have been glaring, with the loss to Spurs marking their 13th defeat in just 16 league games.

