Al-Nassr captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, has shed light on why he is the most-followed person in the world

The 39-year-old has a huge social media presence and recently spread his tentacles on YouTube

He now holds the Guinness World Records title for the most YouTube subscribers gained in 24 hours

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed what has elevated him to become the world’s most followed individual.

Renowned for his extraordinary football career, Ronaldo's influence extends far beyond the football pitch.

Cristiano Ronaldo revealed why he is the world's most followed individual as his YouTube channel continues to shatter records. Photo credit: @AlNassrFC/X.

Cristiano Ronaldo's popularity on social media

With a staggering 900 million followers across various social media platforms, Cristiano's online presence is unparalleled.

According to ESPN, he launched his YouTube channel, UR, on August 21 to further cement his status as a global superstar.

The new channel made an explosive debut, surpassing 1 million subscribers within just 90 minutes, setting a record for the fastest time to reach this milestone.

Forbes reports that by the end of the fourth hour, it had amassed an astonishing 5 million subscribers, highlighting CR7's immense appeal, especially among younger generations immersed in the digital age.

Cristiano's social media dominance is evident. With 637 million followers on Instagram, he was the first person to hit 500 million in November 2022.

He also boasts 170 million followers on Facebook and 112 million on X/Twitter, bringing his total social media following close to one billion.

Why Ronaldo is the world's most-followed person

Reflecting on the reasons behind his vast popularity, Ronaldo attributes his prominence to more than just his striking looks.

“I am the most followed person in the world, and it’s not solely due to my appearance,” he explained on his YouTube channel, as quoted by The NassrZone.

“It’s a combination of many elements: my goals, football achievements, awards, family life, and overall lifestyle.”

Ronaldo’s remarkable ability to engage with fans and his impressive online growth further solidifies his position as a leading figure in both the sports world and digital media.

Ronaldo shades Pele while eyeing 1000-goal mark

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo has set his sights on reaching 1,000 career goals while subtly critiquing past football legends such as Pele.

Ronaldo noted that having video evidence of his goals provides him an edge over earlier legends who played before the era of extensive video documentation.

His comment followed his latest goal for Saudi club Al Nassr against Al-Feiha on Tuesday night, bringing his career total to 899 goals.

