Ghanaian socialite Dr UN shared an update on his battle with diabetes and kidney disease in a recent interview

He also spoke about his upcoming album titled Global Gold, the purpose of the album, and it paying homage to the Asantes

The video got many people laughing hard, while others shared their views on his music career in the comments

Famous Ghanaian socialite Dr UN has announced his upcoming album called Global Gold and shared an update on his health regarding his battle with kidney disease.

Dr UN announces new album, Global Gold. Image Credit: @SIKAOFFICIAL1

Source: Twitter

Dr UN shares an update on his health

In a recent interview posted by blogger Sika Official on X, Dr UN showed that he was in good condition and high spirits as he sang one of his songs joyfully in a video.

In the interview, he spoke about his battle with kidney disease and noted that it was a result of him being diabetic.

The creator of the fake United Nations award acknowledged that he had not been in the public eye for a long while now and believed that Ghanaians had missed his presence.

"It looks like people have missed me. I fell ill somewhere in November or December. Diabetes and kidney and was admitted at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for a while" he said.

Dr UN attributed his speedy recovery to the fervent prayers of Ghanaians and disclosed that he underwent surgery on his foot.

In the same interview, he announced the release of his album, Global Gold, which primarily celebrates the culture and heritage of the Asante people.

He noted that the album is to help achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) in the Ashanti region and Ghana as a whole.

Reactions to Dr UN's health update and album

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians to the trending videos of Dr UN speaking about his health and the release of his new album:

@piennoforever said:

"We can take many things away from this man but one thing we surely can’t take away is his tenacity. He’s so relentless tenacious no matter what. I’m beginning to think he feels he’s not going to survive this and just wants to make use of each passing day living in the moment."

@ok_krypton2 said:

"This guy needs to be arrested😒. Honestly, what kind of fraudulent act is this?"

@Aboki_CleDre said:

"The interviewer said wow as if he just witnessed John legend give a snippet from his unreleased album. Dude is trash, can't sing, can't rap, can't do anything musical. Stop giving this con free airtime."

@kwekudinky said:

"He never dey joke plus this turtle neck oo."

@1TheVisions said:

"Chale Ghana de3 comedy channel for Heaven oo 😂😂😂 what is this ah 🤣."

Dr UN speaks about his battle with kidney disease. Image Credit: @SIKAOFFICIAL1

Source: Instagram

Ghanaians remember Dr UN awards

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaians marked the fourth anniversary of one of the most bizarre moments in the country’s entertainment history—the infamous Dr UN awards.

In 2020, Kwame Owusu Fordjour, famously known as Dr UN, pulled off what many now call a legendary prank by organising a fake United Nations award ceremony. Among the unsuspecting recipients were rapper Sarkodie, TV host Berla Mundi, and other notable figures in Ghana’s media and entertainment industry.

Four years later, social media is abuzz with throwback posts and hilarious commentary. While some netizens continue to laugh about the incident, others were still baffled by how so many high-profile personalities fell for the scheme.

Source: YEN.com.gh