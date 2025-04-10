A final-year student of the University of Ghana has passed away, breaking the hearts of friends and loved ones

The young man identified as Horlali Wisdom was involved in an accident and sadly passed away

Netizens who saw the post of Horlali's demise were heartbroken and expressed their views in the comments section

Grief has engulfed the University of Ghana, Legon, following the tragic passing of one of their beloved students.

The young man identified as Horlali Wisdom sadly passed away after he was involved in a tragic accident, according to an X post on Voice of Legon.

sHorlali, before his passing, was a Level 400 student pursuing Education at the prestigious Ghanaian University.

However, his dream of completing his education and becoming an established man could not materialise due to his tragic passing.

In an X post, Voice of Legon announced the said news and extended their heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the young man.

"We regret to announce the tragic passing of Horlali Wisdom, a Level 400 Education student at the University of Ghana, who lost his life in a car accident. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends and all who knew him," Voice of Legon wrote.

