Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Global site navigation

University of Ghana Mourns As Final-Year Student Passes Away, Details Drop
People

University of Ghana Mourns As Final-Year Student Passes Away, Details Drop

by  Jessie Ola-Morris 1 min read
  • A final-year student of the University of Ghana has passed away, breaking the hearts of friends and loved ones
  • The young man identified as Horlali Wisdom was involved in an accident and sadly passed away
  • Netizens who saw the post of Horlali's demise were heartbroken and expressed their views in the comments section

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Grief has engulfed the University of Ghana, Legon, following the tragic passing of one of their beloved students.

The young man identified as Horlali Wisdom sadly passed away after he was involved in a tragic accident, according to an X post on Voice of Legon.

University of Ghana, Final-Year Student, Horlali Wisdom, Student Passes Away In School
Horlali sadly passed away after a tragic incident. Image source: Voice of Legon
Source: Twitter

sHorlali, before his passing, was a Level 400 student pursuing Education at the prestigious Ghanaian University.

However, his dream of completing his education and becoming an established man could not materialise due to his tragic passing.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In an X post, Voice of Legon announced the said news and extended their heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the young man.

Read also

Kofi Adoma Nwanwani's family visits his wife, appreciates her for her efforts

"We regret to announce the tragic passing of Horlali Wisdom, a Level 400 Education student at the University of Ghana, who lost his life in a car accident. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends and all who knew him," Voice of Legon wrote.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Jessie Ola-Morris avatar

Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh

Hot: