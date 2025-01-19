Real Madrid star David Alaba marked his long-anticipated return to action on Sunday evening during the club’s La Liga clash with Las Palmas at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side cruised to a commanding 4-1 victory, courtesy of goals from Kylian Mbappé (2), Brahim Díaz, and Rodrygo.

David Alaba has returned to the pitch after almost 400 days out. Photo: Oscar J. Barroso.

However, the resounding win wasn’t the only reason for celebration among Los Blancos supporters.

The match also saw a significant milestone for the Spanish giants, as Alaba made his return to competitive football after nearly 400 days on the sidelines.

The Austrian international had been out of action since suffering a devastating ACL injury, leaving a notable void in Real Madrid’s defensive ranks.

During the second half, Alaba was sent to warm up, greeted by thunderous applause from the home crowd. With just over ten minutes remaining, the long-awaited moment arrived as Alaba replaced Antonio Rüdiger, officially stepping back onto the pitch for Real Madrid.

The return of the experienced defender provides a timely boost for Ancelotti’s squad as they navigate a demanding season.

Alaba’s presence and leadership will undoubtedly strengthen Real Madrid’s backline as they aim to maintain their strong start in La Liga and push for success on multiple fronts.

