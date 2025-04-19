The son of Ibrahim Mahama, Michael Amer, has opened up about his football plans as he charts a career in the sport

Currently playing for Nice Ibrahim SC in Tema, the youngster is ready to take his football talent to Europe

Meanwhile, he has been named in Ghana's U20 squad for the upcoming AFCON in Egypt

Michael Amer, son of influential entrepreneur Ibrahim Mahama, is charting a compelling course in football — one built on talent, drive, and discipline rather than the power of his family name.

The gifted attacking midfielder, who currently features for Tema-based Nice Ibrahim Sporting Club, has emerged as one of the most talked-about young players in Ghana’s football landscape.

Michael Amer has opened up about his plans of plying his trade in Europe. Photo credit: @ghanafaofficial/X and @ShabanMo9/X.

Michael Amer reveals football plans, eyes move to Germany

Following an impressive showing in a friendly encounter against Emmanuel FC earlier this year, the teenager spoke to MO TV’s Mohammed Shaban about the next chapter of his blossoming career.

He confirmed receiving an offer from an unnamed German club and revealed he is poised to complete the move at the close of the ongoing season.

"Hopefully, by the end of this year, I will be playing in Europe," he told MO TV.

"I will go to Germany. Hopefully, I can make a name for myself."

What is Michael Amer's playing style

Known for his quick feet, eye for a pass, and graceful movement between the lines, Amer’s game exudes both flair and maturity.

His composure in tight spaces and ability to dictate tempo have earned him glowing praise from coaches and scouts alike.

The youngster's technical ceiling continues to rise, with his profile drawing attention not just for his surname but for his consistent performances.

While his father’s business empire spans mining, construction, and agriculture, the youngster is fixated on making his own mark on the pitch, per Myjoyonline.

Football runs deep in Amer's family

Interestingly, football isn’t foreign territory in his family.

His cousin, Sharaf Mahama — son of sitting President John Dramani Mahama — once pursued the game before eventually pivoting into player representation after struggling to make an impression as a professional.

In contrast, Michael appears determined to succeed where Sharaf couldn’t, driven by both natural ability and hard work.

Michael Amer earns U20 call-up ahead of AFCON

His progress hasn’t gone unnoticed at the national level.

Amer recently received a call-up to Ghana’s Under-20 side ahead of the 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

He was part of the final selection after impressing during an intensive training camp at the Accra Sports Stadium, under the watchful eye of head coach Desmond Offei.

Michael Amer has been named in coach Desmond Offie's final squad for the 2025 U20 AFCON. Photo credit: @ghanafaofficial/X.

Securing a place in the squad is more than a personal achievement — it’s a statement.

It reflects how far the 17-year-old has come in such a short period, transitioning from youth football to becoming a legitimate international prospect with aspirations of not only breaking into the European scene but also representing his country on the grand stage.

As Ghana prepares for the continental tournament and Michael readies for his European adventure, the stage is set for a young man with a famous name to rise solely on the strength of his own merit.

Fans react to Michael Amer's No.10 shirt

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that football enthusiasts are buzzing with excitement after spotting Michael Amer donning Ghana’s iconic No. 10 jersey at the U-20 level.

The young talent wore the legendary shirt in recent friendlies for the Black Satellites.

