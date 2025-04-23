Nigerian actress and filmmaker Bimbo Ademoye made a complaint and addressed it to the NFA CEO Kafui Danku and Communications Minister Sam George

In her complaint, she lamented bitterly about Ghanaian television stations showing her movies without her consent

Kafui Danku and Sam George responded to her complaint in the comments section and assured her of seeing action in the coming weeks

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The CEO and Executive Secretary of the National Film Authority, Kafui Danku and Minister for Communications, Digitalisation, and Innovations, Sam George, have responded to Nigerian actress and filmmaker Bimbo Ademoye after she called upon them to put in order Ghanaian YouTube Channels and Television stations showing her movies without approval.

Sam George and Kafui Danku reply to Bimbo Ademoye's complaint on Ghanaian TV stations showing her movies without consent. Image Credit: @kafuidanku, @bimboademoye and @samgeorge1

Source: Instagram

Bimbo's plea to Sam George and Kafui Danku

Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a video from Ghanaian socialite Miz Debbie, who fired at her for complaining, saying that Ghanaians were doing her a favour.

In the caption, Bimbo apologised to her fans and family for addressing the matter as she did on social media. However, she noted that sometimes it was necessary to stoop low.

"First I'd like to apologise to my fans and family. Especially my dad. He'd want me to turn the other cheek, but sometimes you gotta drop your crown and get dirty. This is one of those times."

She acknowledged Ghanaian social commentator Kobe Boujee for making her plight go viral and be heard. She noted that some Ghanaians, like Miz Debbie, were ignorant about the situation and condoned theft.

In her message, she called upon Kafui Danku and Sam George to put a stop to this, adding that it was theft.

"I complained earlier about my movies being taken without my consent and posted on some Ghanaian TV stations. @kobe_boujee had posted about it to help raise awareness ( thank you so much Kobe ) but some ignorant ones thought it was ok to defend theft! @miz_debbie Is one of them! She even had the audacity to say they're doing us a favor. @kafuidanku ma'am I hear you're one of the people that can put a stop to this. @samgeorgegh Sir, this is one of your own supporting theft! ."

Bimbo's plea to Kafui Danku and Sam George

In the concluding parts of her message, she tagged several Nigerian actresses, actors and filmmakers and called upon them to ensure that the matter was resolved.

"@uduakisong1 @omonioboli @angelaeguavoen @sandraokunzuwa @esodike . In fact all film makers. This woman says they're doing us a favour by posting our movies without our consent... I'm willing to drag this out!!"

Sam George and Kafui Danku respond

In the comment section of the Nigerian actress and filmmaker's plea, Sam George and Kafui Danku responded and assured her that they would work to ensure a resolution was achieved.

With his official Instagram handle, @samgeorgegh, Minister for Communications Sam George noted that he would raise the matter with his colleague minister responsible for overseeing television content.

"@bimboademoye, my attention has been drawn to your post thanks to the tag. I would be raising the issue with my Colleague Minister responsible for overseeing television content. I, however, wish to assure you that our government is very respectful of intellectual property rights and would ensure the protection of the same. I believe Ghana and Nigeria have so much we can continue to collaborate on for our mutual benefit.🦁🇬🇭."

The CEO and Executive Secretary of the National Film Authority, Kafui Danku, on the other hand, used her official Instagram handle, @kafuidanku, to respond, saying that she and her management were working to ensure they put a stop to this. She assured Bimbo that she should see definite actions in the coming weeks.

"Hi ma'am, my management and I are working on putting a stop to this. You should see definite actions in a couple of weeks 💌."

Bimbo Ademoye's new movie, Broken Hallelujah. Image Credit: @bimboademoye

Source: Instagram

Nigerian producer calls out Ghanaian actors

Yen.com.gh reported that Nigerian film producer John Emeka Okpara voiced his frustration over the unprofessional behaviour of some Ghanaian actors he has worked with.

In a trending video, Okpara said that several actors he hired for past projects failed to fulfil their promotional obligations after being paid. According to him, despite receiving full payment, these actors made little to no effort to promote the movies they starred in.

Disappointed by the experience, the producer shared that he would now prefer working with social media influencers who understand the value of promotion and audience engagement.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh